Nokia recovers in the fourth quarter, but is cautious on the outlook for money

HELSINKI, February 6 – Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia exceeded expectations in a “challenging” year 2019, when a strong fourth quarter enabled it to generate its first annual profit since 2015 of € 7 million (RM 28.8 million) to achieve.

In the three months to December, a net profit of € 563 million was achieved, which led to a significant increase in the share price.

Nokia went up by more than 2.05 percent to EUR 3.70 on the Helsinki stock exchange in the early afternoon – but that was still a significant minus of EUR 4.73 in October, when Nokia lowered its 2020 outlook and a price drop recorded.

Nokia, which has grown into a 5G networking system company since Apple and Samsung dissolved its mobile business, announced that it would maintain its 2020 forecasts until net cash reached EUR 2 billion.

“We would not expect to reach this level in the first three quarters of this year,” said CEO Rajeev Suri today.

“In October, the decision was announced as follows:” We are taking a break from the dividend, “Inderes analyst Mikael Rautanen told AFP.

“But now the break will take 1.5 years, which is a pretty long break for shareholders.”

Suri insisted that the company “has made progress in addressing our mobile access challenges” after struggling with tough 5G competitors Huawei and Ericsson and delays in launch last year.

Nokia today announced that its 5G order backlog is 66, giving it a 27 percent market share excluding China for 4G and 5G.

Suri said he expects this number to remain stable until 2020.

In mid-January, Ericsson informed AFP that it had signed 79 contracts for 5G, while Huawei told AFP in December that it had received 65 orders.

“It seems Nokia is finally on the right track to gradually improve this year,” said Rautanen.

“In 2021, Nokia should be in a much better position to do profitable business, including in terms of cash flow.”

Nokia also highlighted the risk of “intermittent disruption, particularly in our supply chain, due to the outbreak of the corona virus,” and announced that some of its suppliers’ factories in China are currently closed.

“We have alternative sources of supply and use this global supply chain to ensure that we can meet our customer commitments,” CFO Kristian Pullola said in a conference call. – AFP