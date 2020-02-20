[nolensville-alderman-now-petitioning-to-change-government-format]

CLOSE

Nolensville Alderman Derek Adams has decided to move forward with a process that would alter the town’s governmental structure.

Last week, elected leaders sat down for a work session to discuss what the future would hold if 3,000 registered voters signed on to change the charter. Adams said he came away from that experience feeling it was truly the catalyst for going to the Williamson County Election Commission to discuss the reality.

Adams said the discussion revolved around changing leadership to a town administrator that will run the town versus a mayor. This style of government will mimic that of Brentwood’s, which would mean a council elected by Nolensville residents but a mayor chosen among those elected to its council.

“This is just the right thing to do in all scenarios,” Adams said. “I sincerely mean it when I say the previous mayors and elected leaders has nothing to do with this decision. This is the best path forward for Nolensville. we are looking for a more representative form of government. We are in the middle of growth, and there’s no signs of it stopping.”

In 2010, Nolensville had 5,861 residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. That number nearly doubled to around 11,000, according to the town’s 2018 special census. In recent years, retail construction stems in both directions on Nolensville Road, the primary route through town. Along with new homes for the growing population, three new schools and new restaurants have filled the 9.5 square miles of town.

This growth has also caused a heated quandary over a funded fire department. Tensions during last budget season heated as the volunteer chief quit his job and showed data to the board proving increased call volumes throughout the years.

Building permits also have grown, and outpaced the previous town high in 2006. In 2019, the town issued 424, according to data from the Town of Nolensville.

How does it work?

During the next two weeks, Adams said he and others would “blitz” the town for signatures.

Once the petition is turned in, the election commission would have 30 days to validate the names.

Adams is aiming to have the issue on the August primary ballot, where residents vote on state house and Congressional primaries. In the case of Nolensville, residents would also find the question posed on their ballots. Tennessee Code Annotated allows for the adoption of city manager-commission style government charter surrendering the current charter.

If enough voters agree, the town would have 60 days to host a special election, which would mean the first week of October.

Aldermen positions were previously on the November ballot, which would render that election moot.

For those wanting more information, Adams said residents could email [email protected]

Reach Emily West at [email protected]; at 615-613-1380; or on Twitter at @emwest22.

