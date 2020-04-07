Nonprofit partners with Uber to provide free Passover meals to Holocaust survivors in homes surrounded by Coloane virus

The outbreak of the coronavirus has prevented many families from meeting each other. Even during religious holidays such as the Passover, which starts on Wednesday. One of the non-profit organizations is to help the most vulnerable people who can’t leave their homes on vacation. The Met Council has worked with Uber to provide Holocaust survivors living in New York City with free Passover meals.

In preparation for the Passover, Jewish families traditionally strip non-kosher food from their homes and plan festive meals to celebrate Cedar, usually a large family together. However, many Holocaust survivors are now in their 80s or 90s and are among the most vulnerable of the coronavirus. Elderly people over the age of 65 are advised to self-quarantine at home, and many cannot even go out for food and other necessities.

Met Council CEO David Greenfield told CBS News that it was even more difficult for the poor.

“We have noticed that two very clear issues have converged, a kind of thing,” Greenfield said. “The first is that 32% of New York City’s food pantry has already been closed due to the crisis …. The second problem is that elderly people at home are stuck at home, It is literally impossible to get food because of the quarantine. “

This led to the idea that the Met Council would provide free passover meals. According to Greenfield, the Met Council is the largest provider of low-income Holocaust survivors in the United States, supporting approximately 3,000 survivors annually. In addition to resources for Holocaust survivors, the Met Council also operates a kosher food pantry and soup kitchen for the poor and Jewish families living near.

Greenfield said that a woman in her 60s living in Brooklyn called him about her mother, a Holocaust survivor of the 1990s who lives in Queens.

“My daughter has a coronavirus and can’t leave home. I usually deliver food to her mother, but she can’t go out, so I asked us to do so,” Greenfield said. Was. “So we thought about it and said” OK, let’s do something, do it at private expense “because the government can’t turn it around right away. ”

From this came the Passover pilot program. Greenfield told CBS News that he used the kosher food that the Met Council already had in the warehouse to put together a Passover box packed with traditional items such as matzo, grape juice and fish, Greenfield said. Told.

Volunteers Uber offers for free or at reduced rates and Uber Eats drivers have helped the Met Council serve hundreds of meals before the Passover. Greenfield said it was the first charity to use Uber Eats to deliver grocery food.

“There are about 20,000 low-income Holocaust survivors living in New York, we are really beginning to do this,” he said. “The reason we partnered with Uber is that Uber has a reputation for excellence …. Essentially, we use Uber Eats technology to provide food pantry to elderly homes. The first charity to deliver food. “

This is part of Uber’s goal to provide 10 million free rides and food deliveries to those in need during a coronavirus. Uber started by offering free rides and meals to healthcare workers, and now offers more than 300,000 free meals to first responders and rides to other frontline workers .

“It’s nice to give back to the community,” said Uber Eats driver Sheldon Samuels. “I just want to play my part to help people. Helping the Holocaust people is very compelling.”

On Friday, Uber Eats drivers like Samuels picked up boxes at a distribution center in South Brooklyn and began delivering them to their homes throughout the city. They will continue to do so until Tuesday. Seniors do not need a smartphone to order boxes. The Met Council arranges everything.

“The feedback was overwhelming, emotional and exceptional,” Greenfield said.

“One volunteer told me that after giving birth to a Holocaust survivor, she was of course behind the door and for security reasons we would not open the door,” Greenfield said. . “ And she told him she was her 90s and the worst experience of her life, of course, the Holocaust, but she lived in a 200 square foot apartment herself , No one is with me. “

Greenfield said the coronavirus pandemic caused two crises: “One was a healthcare crisis and one was often a vulnerable New Yorker crisis without access to basic essentials. Yes, “he said. “Think about people who are poor, have no family, and are experiencing the worst of life …. We need to make sure that all the elderly in the home have access to food. That’s why we piloted this program. “

