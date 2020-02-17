[nonprofit-shepower-sues-sports-academy-about-alleged-breach-of-deal]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A regional nonprofit has sued a athletics academy for additional than $100,000 about alleged breach of deal and misappropriation of cash.

The lawsuit says Gameday Sports activities Academy has collected $200,000 from a sponsorship contract and unsuccessful to pay back nonprofit ShePower Management Academy fifty percent the money as agreed.

Andrew Sheffield, the attorney representing Gameday Sports Academy President Kyle Shiloh, characterized the lawsuit filed by Arleanna Waller of ShePower as a business dispute and declined more remark.

Waller could not right away be attained for comment Monday morning. She is the CEO of ShePower, a mentoring organization for women.

According to the fit, Waller was contacted by Shiloh in November 2018 to enable market Gameday Athletics Academy, which opened a 55,000-square-foot facility on Gilmore Avenue off Buck Owens Boulevard.

The suit states Waller acquired — on behalf of Gameday and ShePower — a $one million sponsorship from Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Dignity Wellness to be compensated above 10 a long time. As of September 2019, Shiloh had been given $200,000 in payment under the contract.

Shiloh gave Waller $10,000 as her share of the income, which the match states was to be evenly split.

“The money gained by Kyle Shiloh…are collectively the house of Gameday Sports Academy LLC and ShePower Management Academy,” the fit states.

With a further $800,000 to be obtained underneath the contract, Waller is asking for a decide to intervene and resolve the dispute.

The fit seeks a declaration that ShePower owns 50 percent of the resources from the deal, expenditures of the match, pre-judgment interest and damages in an sum to be identified at trial.

A case administration conference is scheduled for June.