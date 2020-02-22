[nor-local-community-pool-shut-just-after-the-discovery-of-hazardous-debris]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A nearby local community pool is closed right after a current discovery of debris that contains asbestos was identified inside of the pool. The NOR Local community Pool, owned and operated by North of the River Recreation and Park District, will continue to be closed as investigations continue.

Just after a common weekly maintenance check of the pool, district staff members found out the debris as they had been planning the pool for the future swim year.

The debris was despatched to a lab for assessment in which it was determined the particles contained asbestos. As a end result, the pool was straight away shut.

NOR is at this time investigating in which the particles came from as cleanup and routine maintenance attempts to the pool carry on.

In accordance to NOR, this occurrence is abnormal and are confident any even further exposure is confined as they proactively handle the concern.

Asbestos is a organic mineral and was popular in development material at the time the NOR Neighborhood Pool was built. The mineral is frequently identified in older services which include some swimming swimming pools due to the first material made use of to establish pools.

According to NOR, they are making contact with any one who could have been in and all-around the pool when the debris was current.

The pool will continue to be closed while the district proceeds to examine.