[nor-swimming-pool-closed-owing-to-asbestos-contamination]

The North of the River community pool has been shut thanks to contamination from asbestos, according to the North of the River Recreation and Parks District.

The district claimed the pool, situated at 401 Galaxy Ave., was closed soon after particles that contains asbestos was recently uncovered at the bottom of the pool. The particles was located for the duration of a schedule upkeep look at, the district explained.

The Kern Large School District mentioned it was notified by NOR that the swimming pool, which has been utilized by pupils at North and Frontier substantial faculties, was contaminated.

Pupils who had been utilizing the pool ended up moved to the new Kern Significant Aquatic Elaborate as nicely as the McMurtrey Aquatic Center, KHSD claimed.

The district said NOR is operating with environmental pros to handle the scenario.

“The health and safety of district students and workers is really critical to the district, and it will do the job with NOR to obtain extra unique info,” KHSD claimed.

NOR said it is functioning to notify folks who may perhaps have been in and close to the pool when the debris was present. It is investigating in which the debris came from, through which time the pool will stay shut.

“This event is an anomaly. Based mostly on latest awareness, the district is confident publicity is extremely constrained and proceeds to proactively and comprehensively tackle this circumstance by taking the appropriate and important actions as we move forward,” NOR explained.