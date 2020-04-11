Nora Jones and others will perform on John Prin’s tribute

The entertaining site Investigation of the Sound announces respect for the full songwriter John Prin this Easter (April 11).

Angel from Maywood: Livestream Tribute John Prine will present cover performances of the Prine catalog by “friends, staff” and fans including Nora Jones, Kevin Morby, Colin Melo and Grace Potter. Also appearing are “Head and Heart,” John Darnell of The Mountain Goats, Sarah and Sean Watkins of Watkins Family Hour, Dive into Lake Street, Zaha Williams, Lone Bell, Zach Williamas, Marcus King, Walker Butch, Valerie June and others.

The tribute stream will start at 6:00 PM GMT / 2:00 PM EDT on the CoS Instagram page. According to CoS, the stream will fulfill the wishes of Priyon Fiona’s wife, taking advantage of the three charities she chose: the Nashville Charitable Missions, the Rescue Mission, the hotel room, and milk thistle farms to help women victims of trafficking. Donations will be encouraged throughout the free live stream.

The site says the full schedule is still ahead and the lineup may change.

Prine passed away Monday (April 6th) this week from the complications of COVID-19. He was 73. Many musicians, including Bruce Springsteen, Bon Yver, Rosanna Cash, Jim James and Niels Lofgren, have already paid tribute to Prine on social media.