Families living in a cul-de-sac in Norbury are furious about plans to build apartments on a green space used by children for games and street parties.

There are initial proposals for the construction of nine one- and two-bedroom apartments on a triangle of green space bordering Covington Way and Crescent Way.

It is expected that a developer planning request from the Croydon Council, Brick by Brick, will be submitted in March.

And Zoe Lieberman, 14, worries about the impact it would have on the environment of losing space.

She said: “Climate change is a huge problem, but [the board] is one that would destroy green spaces when there are very good other places to use.

“It is not only here that they do it.

“It is such a beautiful area and one of the reasons why people have chosen to live here is the beautiful green space.”

And others, including Joshua Alexis, 13, think the loss of space would affect the community.

He said: “I don’t really think it is a good idea because people use it as a space to play and organize events.

“I know there is a park across the road, but it’s nice to have something nearby and I think it would take away the feeling of the community.”

Neighbors say there is a legal land alliance limiting development, but that doesn’t mean that a development request can’t be submitted.

In July, when residents discovered that the land was intended for development, a petition to save space collected more than 500 signatures.

And now the group has launched an online funder who has raised £ 700 in case they decide to legally challenge the claim.

But Laura Cooper, who has lived at Crescent Way for two years with her family, said, “We really don’t want her to go to court, we just want them to accept the restrictive covenant.

“Even if they reduce it, the fact remains that it will no longer be a community space. We quickly lose hope and confidence.”

On the other side of Covington Way is Norwood Grove Recreation Ground, but Lisa Friel said young children couldn’t cross the busy road to use it.

The 38-year-old said: “Brick by Brick says they’ve already reduced their size and are keeping a small area, but it’s still three stories and four stories on one side.

“And they say that we have green spaces on the other side of the road, but small children cannot cross the road, there is no crossing point.

“If we used the park, we wouldn’t know each other, because we have this space, we have to know our neighbors. It creates a community.”

Councilor Helen Pollard also stated that when the land was transferred to council property, there was an undertaking that no buildings would be constructed on the land.

She added: “They are blatantly ignoring this legal agreement and will deprive local residents of green space that is regularly used for community events. In addition to breaking the legal agreement, it is a betrayal of trust.”

Brick by Brick conducted an initial consultation with residents on how they would like to see the plans.

This is now closed, but for the time being, the company’s proposals include six two-bedroom apartments and three one-bedroom apartments as well as five parking spaces.

Brick by Brick is also said to be examining options for “improving green space”.

The developer was created by the Croydon council in 2016 and this year, it is seeking to submit planning requests to create 600 new homes across the borough on sites including garages and parking lots.

This week, he published “mythical” information about the company.

That said, “As a housing company, created to provide good quality and affordable housing, our mission is to always seek ways to create new housing on sites in a thoughtful and appropriate manner.

“We understand that this will not always make everyone happy – people will have different views on the appropriate sites, or will have personal preferences regarding the design or the type of housing that we should develop.

“We accept this and it is up to us to work with the community, the board and other stakeholders to achieve the best possible result.”

