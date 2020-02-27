norcal-dental-surgeon-arrested-for-human-trafficking,-providing-to-invest-in-youngsters-for-$30,000

OAKLAND, Calif. — An Oakland dental surgeon is beneath arrest, accused of human trafficking and sex crimes from little ones, in the East Bay region.

Court docket information submitted in Contra Costa County present Cassidy Lavorini-Doyle faces seven felony counts, such as attempted kidnapping.

In accordance to the Bay Space News Group, Doyle available to get two young ladies for $30,000.

The state Legal professional General’s place of work has moved to revoke Doyle’s dental license, stating the allegations gave point out prosecutors “grave problems” about him interacting with youngsters.