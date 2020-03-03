norco-wildfire-burns-one-hundred-acres-following-erupting-in-santa-ana-river-base,-prompting-evacuation-orders:-check-out-are-living

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) — A wildfire erupted in a dry Santa Ana River bottom Tuesday early morning in Norco, speedily spreading to 100 acres and prompting evacuations, authorities said.

The blaze was noted soon just before 10 a.m. in close proximity to the intersection of California Avenue and Grulla Court docket, according to Cal Fire Riverside. No accidents or structural injury have been instantly reported.

Evacuation orders were being issued for the spot north of North Travel, from Crestview Push to California Avenue, the company explained.

The bring about of the fireplace is mysterious.

Developing: Extra details will be included to this report as they grow to be offered.