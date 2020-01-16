Nordstrom offers a 50% discount on cashmere jackets, sweaters and more

At Nordstrom you get a 50% discount on cashmere sweaters, sweaters and coats

Nordstrom

If you want everything made from high quality cashmere, Nordstrom is currently the best choice.

Cashmere is excellent for heat insulation and at the same time light and crease-free. It is also soft and looks more elegant than the average cotton sweater. And outside of extreme heat, you can wear it almost all year round.

These are the advantages. And luckily for you, Nordstrom has recently added a ton of new cashmere items to its sales area that offer 50% off a selection of good looking sweaters, coats, hats and socks.

A few favorites below:

Round neck cashmere sweater

Regular fit cashmere quarter zip pullover

Darien cashmere coat

Cashmere knitted hat

2-pack cashmere blend socks

Subscribe here for our daily newsletter with offers and products, The Goods

Note: If you shop using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.