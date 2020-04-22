Norika Konno displays on 1st time in U.S. with Louisville

Women’s basketball phenom Norika Konno acquired a wealth of worthwhile experience, both on and off the courtroom, throughout her first time at Louisville.

Her freshman campaign, even so, nevertheless came to a bitter end due to the fact of an injury and also the COVID-19 outbreak.

Konno had been sidelined considering the fact that mid-January since of an injuries to her ideal knee. She underwent surgical treatment on March 12, the exact working day the NCAA announced the cancellation of both the men’s and women’s Division I NCAA Tournaments.

She returned property to Sendai on March 25 just after Louisville’s practice services, and the university alone, was shut down amid the expanding coronavirus pandemic.

Konno performed her closing match of the time on Jan. 16 from Boston Faculty, prior to lacking the relaxation because of her knee harm. She had felt discomfort in the knee considering the fact that previous year’s FIBA U19 Women’s Entire world Cup in Thailand.

Konno hadn’t expected to get substantially taking part in time as a real freshman, obtaining noticed fellow Japanese Rui Hachimura typical just 4.6 minutes for every activity in his initial time at Gonzaga.

“I went more than there, wondering it could occur to me, far too,” Konno claimed when asked if she was mindful how a lot Hachimura, now with the Washington Wizards, played in his to start with calendar year in the U.S.

As it turned out, Konno was offered enough participating in time from head coach Jeff Walz. The 19-calendar year-outdated performed 15.1 minutes for each video game, averaging 4.6 points and 1.9 assists for the Cardinals, who completed at sixth in the two the AP and Coaches Poll, this previous calendar year. Considering she experienced to cope with the language barrier and other distinctive cultural basketball customs, her period was even more of a shock.

Requested which games ended up the most memorable, Konno named game titles against then-No. 1 Oregon and Ohio Point out. She scored six details in a 72-62 acquire more than the Ducks and 8 factors in a 67-60 decline to the Buckeyes.

Konno mentioned she was inspired to choose on Oregon and Sabrina Ionescu, who was picked with the No. 1 total select by the New York Liberty in the WNBA draft past 7 days.

“I was observing her play in a movie whilst I was nonetheless in Japan,” Konno said of Ionescu. “So now I was truly sharing the similar courtroom as her and it gave me additional commitment.”

She confronted some difficult instances, which led her to drop self confidence, throughout the year as perfectly.

But Walz, who guided the Cardinals to a pair of runner-up finishes in the NCAA Tournament, served revitalize her.

“(Walz) was aware that I was shedding my self-confidence and talked to me in the course of and following methods,” Konno said. “And 1 working day, I was informed to arrive to his business office. Our video clip coordinator was there, too. And they confirmed a spotlight movie of me from the year.

“The video clip coordinator had essentially asked what my beloved Japanese new music was. (The individual) set the songs in the spotlight movie. They did that so that I’d get back my self esteem. It produced me cry a ton and it did enable me get back my self confidence. I thought he was these a fantastic mentor and it made me believe I had to function tougher.”

Konno has always appreciated crooning music, by the way. Her roommates and fellow freshman players Romani Parker, Nyah Green and a few other teammates outlined Konno as “best singer on the team” in the media tutorial.

“Really?” Konno reacted with a smile when she was informed many of her teammates say she is fantastic at singing. “I did not know that.”

In the meantime, Konno actively created took techniques to be a improved player. In addition to practices and video games holding her fast paced, academics ended up also a obstacle due to the fact of the language barrier.

Konno reported she sometimes did not go back again to her dormitory home and stayed at the gymnasium so she could devote her spare time to exercise. She would at times operate on her capturing right up until late at night and rest on a sofa in the locker home before going to her lessons the upcoming working day.

“Other players were being like, ‘You’re staying below? Are you all correct?’” Konno said. “But it will take me more time to end my homework than many others and it was not quick for me to uncover the time (for working towards), so I was like, ‘Yeah, I am.’”

Throughout her high faculty days at Seiwa Gakuen, Konno excelled as 1 of the best gamers in her age group with her excellent travel-in and mid-array soar capturing skills, which keep on to be her strengths at Louisville.

But as a taking pictures guard, the 179-cm player appreciates that she requirements to make improvements to her extensive-array jumpers and 3-level capturing (her 3-point share was 12.5) to be a additional effective scorer.

Partly many thanks for the previously mentioned-pointed out effort and hard work, Konno felt that she was having superior in individuals spots as the period progressed.

However, Walz reflected on Konno’s very first marketing campaign with the Cards in a positive tone, stating that he was “very impressed with how quickly” she adjusted to the English language. He extra that the Japanese was “a terrific teammate” and was “very active with our team” continuing to analyze the match.

“I hope Norika to have a important effects on our staff this forthcoming year,” Walz stated in an e mail. “She has a ton of opportunity and has a wonderful come to feel for the video game. Her ability to get to the rim and shoot off the dribble is incredibly extraordinary.”

Walz extra: “She has been a joy to have in our software and I am thrilled to get her again on campus, with any luck , this summertime.”

Konno truly performed in a single extra game right after her closing standard-year contest on Jan. 16. That was in an exhibition versus the United States national workforce at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Centre on Feb. 2, which was section of the Dawn Staley-led national team’s preparation for Tokyo Olympics.

Konno performed 13 minutes, recording two rebounds and an help in a 97-54 reduction to Workforce United states. It was yet another instant the place she felt her determination to sign up for the powerhouse application compensated off, even if it intended coming hundreds of kilometers away from household. She explained that she had a opportunity to talk with stars like Sue Chook and Diana Taurasi for the duration of a Usa follow.

“Watching their pace and every little thing about the national crew, it made me imagine this is what helps make them who they are and I believed that’s the level I will need to purpose at,” recalled Konno, who served the Japan women’s 3×3 crew seize a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Game titles.

Whilst she feels she experienced a setback since of the knee harm and does not consider she will be playing at the Tokyo Olympics, Konno inevitably needs to characterize her country with the senior staff in the close to upcoming.

Some could imagine it would be tough for her to be identified as up for the national staff though attending Louisville due to the fact of the length among the two nations. Konno, nevertheless, disagrees. She thinks she’d be asked to be part of if she’s thought of as an irreplaceable player, irrespective of wherever she performs.

Konno mentioned Walz had previously supplied his phrase she could depart the Cardinals if she was called up for the nationwide group ahead of she arrived in Louisville.

“So I want to do it if I have a opportunity,” Konno explained. “If I really don’t get termed up, it is going to be simply because I’m not very good sufficient, not because of the length or mainly because I’m in the States.”