[normal-mills-charging-$13-for-box-of-‘morning-summit’-cereal]

(WTNH) — I feel we can all agree that cereal is delightful. I necessarily mean, who doesn’t like cereal. Appropriate?

There are so many unique flavors, and there are even types for when you are hoping to consume healthier.

Properly, Typical Mills is kicking up a notch for the health and fitness nuts with its new overall health-aware breakfast merchandise: Morning Summit cereal.

Amongst the whole grain wheat flakes are other yummy, nutritious foodstuff such as almonds, dried cranberries, dried cherries and pumpkin seeds.

And this flavorful cereal packs a potent punch to your mouth and wallet. That is ideal, the more than two-pound box retails for $13 for every box — depending on where by you acquire it.

Other shops like Walmart are advertising the box for just beneath $27, which beats Amazon‘s cost of around $32.

In the meantime, the average box of cereal costs $3.27.

“We’re innovating in new solution kinds that command premium value points, together with our new Morning Summit solution, which has almonds as the 1st component and sells for $13 a box,” Basic Mills chairman and CEO Jeff Harmening instructed investors at a convention Tuesday, in accordance to Fortune. “Our tactic to generate powerful cereal advancement is centered on launching compelling innovation that provides style, ease, and wellbeing rewards whilst investing in manufacturer developing that engages customers and gives them a purpose to stroll down the aisle.”

I’m all for folks living their best lives and ingesting wholesome, but $13 for each box? I believe you’re milking this one, Standard Mills.

And cereal fans feel to agree.

“Kellogg [General Mills] is out of its intellect. It is just cereal,” one particular commenter mentioned on Walmart’s internet site.

Both way, would you devote $13 on one box of cereal?

