[normal-motors-to-lay-off-all-1,five-hundred-plant-staff-in-thailand-adhering-to-sale]



FILE Photo: A general view of the Typical Motors (GM) plant in the Japanese Seaboard Industrial Estate in Rayong province, Thailand February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

February 19, 2020

By Panarat Thepgumpanat

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Basic Motors will begin laying off around 1,500 personnel in Thailand in June, after announcing the sale of its generation crops in the nation, a governing administration official mentioned on Wednesday.

GM stated on Monday it would promote its two plants in the japanese industrial province of Rayong to China’s Excellent Wall Motor <601633.SS>. Its most recent moves to retreat from Asia also integrated winding down its Australian and New Zealand operations.

Jak Punchoopet, adviser to the Minister of Labour, informed Reuters all of the Rayong plants’ personnel would be laid off under the phrases of GM’s sale arrangement with Terrific Wall.

“The agreement was only for the sale of the crops and didn’t include things like the transfer of personnel,” he mentioned.

“Their program is to lay off one,000 staff members in the automobile parts production line in June, and then around 300 to 400 in the assembly line in Oct,” Jak explained. The relaxation of the personnel at the two vegetation would be permit go toward the close of 2020, he reported.

“Everything will be completed by the close of the yr.”

GM will abide by Thai labor legislation and give severance pay back for the impacted workforce, Jak explained, incorporating that the enterprise will also grant an added four-month bonus to all workforce.

Great Wall Motor, one of China’s major activity-utility motor vehicle makers, stated it will provide automobiles from the Thai base as portion of its plans to go international and faucet the Southeast Asian automotive sector, for which Thailand is a hub.

GM did not answer to questions about the layoffs.

(Panarat Thepgumpanat Composing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat Modifying by Tom Hogue)