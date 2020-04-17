Normal race in coronaviruses grows even steeper as more data is derived

As a clearer picture emerges of COVID-19 in decidedly deadly landscapes about black Americans, leaders are demanding an account for the systemic policies they say have made many African Americans far more vulnerable to the virus, including inequalities in access to health care and economic opportunities.

A growing chorus of medical professionals, activists and political figures are lobbying the federal government to not only release comprehensive racial demographic data of the country’s coronavirus victims, but also outline clear strategies to weaken the devastation on African Americans and other communities. color.

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its breakdown of COVID-19 case data by race, showing that 30% of patients with known race were black. Federal data lacked racial information for 75% of all cases, however, and did not include any demographic breakdown of deaths.

The latest press analysis associated with state and local data showing nearly one-third of those killed are African Americans, with blacks representing about 14% of the population in the areas covered by the analysis.

About half the states, which represent less than a fifth of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths, have yet to publish demographic data on deaths. In the states that have, about a quarter of the death records lack racial details.

Health conditions that exist at the highest rates in the black community – obesity, diabetes and asthma – make African Americans more susceptible to the virus. They are also more likely to be uninsured, and often report that medical professionals take their illness less seriously when seeking treatment.

“It’s America’s Finished Business – We’re Free, but Not Equal,” civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson told the AP. “There is a fact check carried by the coronavirus, which exposes the weakness and the opportunity.”

This week, the Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the National Medical Association, a group representing African American physicians and patients, released a joint public health strategy calling for better COVID-19 testing and treatment data. The groups urged officials to provide better protection for prison populations and to recruit more African Americans in the medical field.

Jackson expressed support for a national commission to study the COVID-19 black toll modeled after the Kerner Commission, which studied the root causes of race riots in African American communities in the 1960s and made policy recommendations to prevent future turmoil.

Daniel Dawes, director of the Satcher Institute of Health Leadership Society’s Morehouse College of Medicine, said America’s history of segregation and regulation led to racial health differences that exist today.

“If we don’t take an appreciation for the historical context and the political determinants, then we’re only simply going to criticize around the edges of the problem of inequality,” he said.

Delivering demographic data for coronavirus victims in the country remains a priority for many civil rights and public health advocates, saying the numbers need to address the disparity in the national response to the pandemic.

The AP’s analysis, based on data through Thursday, found that of more than 21,500 victims whose demographic data was known and released by officials, more than 6,350 were black, a rate of nearly 30%. African Americans account for 14.2% of the 241 million people living in the area covered by the analysis, which encompasses 24 states and cities in Washington DC, Houston, Memphis, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia – where statewide data were located available.

The nation recorded more than 33,000 deaths on Thursday.

In some areas, Native American communities were also hit hard. In New Mexico, Native Americans account for nearly 37% of the state in 4848 cases and about 11% of the state’s population. Of the 112 deaths where races are known in Arizona, 30 were Native Americans.

After Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation this week to try to force federal health officials to post daily data to break cases and deaths by race, ethnicity and other demographics, the CDC released only charge data – similar to AP’s analysis of deaths – shows 30 percent of 111,633 infected patients whose known race was black. African American patients in the age groups 45 to 64 and 65-to-74 also represented a larger share of the national burden.

Lawmakers sent a letter last month to Social Security and Human Services Alex Azar demanding the release of federal demographic data. And Joe Biden, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, also called for his release.

Meanwhile, some black leaders described the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19 as inadequate, after what they said was a hasty call with Vice President Mike Pence and CDC Director Robert Redfield last week.

According to a recording of the appeal obtained by the AP, Redfield said the CDC has been collecting demographic data from death certificates, but that understanding of the data depends on the state and local health departments, many of which are excessive for virus responses. the. No plans were offered to help health officials in hard-hit communities collect the data, the on-call leader said.

Kristen Clarke, chair of the Civil Rights Advocacy Committee, who participated in the call, said African Americans “have every reason to fear the administration’s anemic response to the disproportionate impact this crisis has on communities of color.” . “

Mistrust runs deep among residents of many communities.

St. Louis resident Randy Barnes is counted not only with the emotional number of losing his brother to the coronavirus, but also with the feeling that his brother may not have been taken seriously.

Barnes said the hospital where his brother sought treatment initially sent him home without testing him, and suggested he self-quarantine for 14 days. Five days later, his brother was returned to hospital, where he was put on a ventilator for two weeks. He died April 13th. Barnes’ brother and his wife also were caring for an 88-year-old man in the same apartment, who was killed by the virus at the same time.

“These people haven’t been tested. They don’t care,” Barnes said.

Eugene Rush lives in one of the outlying areas of major urban cities with coronavirus cases. He is a sergeant for the Washtenaw County Michigan sheriff’s department, west of Detroit, where black residents represent 46% of the COVID-19 cases but represent only 12% of the county’s population.

Rush, whose work includes community engagement, was diagnosed with COVID-19 near the end of March after what he initially thought was just a sinus infection. He had to be hospitalized twice, but is now on the mend at home, along with his 16-year-old son, who was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I had a former lieutenant for the city of Ypsilanti who passed away while I was in the hospital and I had some fraternity brothers who caught the virus and got sick at the hospital,” Rush said. “At that point, I said, ‘Well, this is really, really affecting a lot of people’ and they were mostly African Americans. So I knew it was really taking a little deeper into the African American community that I has been achieved. “