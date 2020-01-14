Norman Whiteside’s wife set a record after Manchester United legend was overlooked by the club

Marcus Rashford paid tribute to Manchester United legend Norman Whiteside after the former striker was overlooked by the club.

The Red Devils celebrated English striker Rashford after United’s 4-0 win over Norwich, claiming he was the third youngest player to play 200 games for the club after George Best and Ryan Giggs.

Marcus Rashford was in shape of his life this season

However, it later turned out that the club had wrongly forgotten to include Whiteside, who made 206 top appearances for United between 1982 and 1989.

Whiteside’s wife, Dee, emphasized that her husband had accomplished the feat at a younger age than all three players.

Rashford was already proud to have followed in the footsteps of Giggs and Best, but since then has paid great tribute to Old Trafford, who remains the youngest player to have participated in a World Cup when he appeared for Northern Ireland in 1982 with David O’Leary against Arsenal in 1987 is said to have triggered the rivalry between United and Arsenal.

Rashford wrote on social media: “Thank you tweet for the great Norman Whiteside. Never be overlooked. “

Whiteside, who played as a midfielder and striker for Old Trafford, reached his double century with United on September 6, 1986, and drew 1-1 with Leicester at the age of 21 and four months.

He is at the top of the list and Rashford is the fourth youngest player to reach the milestone.

Rashford continued his glowing form with a double against Norwich on Saturday, scoring 19th place in his last 23 club and country games this season.

And his teammate from England and the United States, Harry Maguire, believes that he will continue his glowing form in 2020.

“I am pleased for him this year that he has achieved the goals he deserves and hopefully he has not stopped,” Maguire told Sky Sports.

“I remember one of the first sessions when I was training with England. He really impressed me there – his ability on the ball, his technique. He has everything to make a career at the highest level. “