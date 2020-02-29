normani-&-ariana-grande-are-lovers-of-film-evenings-&-experience-masks!

Normani is spilling on what goes down for the duration of her and Ariana Grande‘s pleasurable evenings in jointly!

The “Dancing with a Stranger” singer opened up about her bonding time with the “7 rings” crooner – whom she toured with above the summer – in a new job interview with Rolling Stone.

Photos: Test out the latest photos of Normani

Normani unveiled that they viewed Bohemian Rhapsody on the bus and did confront masks!

Ariana Grande explained about Normani, “I know her to have a heart of gold. She is these a gracious particular person, and I appreciate seeing persons gain when they deserve to — each inside and out.”

ICYMI, Normani also not too long ago spoke out about her previous Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello‘s previous offensive remarks.