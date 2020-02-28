[Normani Is Pure Splendor On New ROLLING STONE Electronic Address]

By
Kay Koch
-
[normani-is-pure-splendor-on-new-rolling-stone-electronic-address]

R&B singer Normani is performing really large issues these days. The preferred crooner has shared a glance at herself donning the new electronic Rolling Stone magazine address.

Major Points: On Friday, Normani strike up her Instagram web page with the ought to-see issue.

Substantial-Key Facts: In mid-February, Normani graced the cover of Rolling Stone with fellow musicians Megan Thee Stallion and SZA.

Wait around, There is Much more: A number of months ago, Normani and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up for their “Diamonds” audio online video premiere.

Ahead of You Go: Just lately, the common crooner lifted eyebrows with photos of herself modeling singer Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie line.