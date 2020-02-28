[normani-is-pure-splendor-on-new-rolling-stone-electronic-address]

As witnessed on SOHH.com – stick to @sohh @sohhdotcom
R&B singer Normani is performing really large issues these days. The preferred crooner has shared a glance at herself donning the new electronic Rolling Stone magazine address.
Major Points: On Friday, Normani strike up her Instagram web page with the ought to-see issue.
Substantial-Key Facts: In mid-February, Normani graced the cover of Rolling Stone with fellow musicians Megan Thee Stallion and SZA.
Wait around, There is Much more: A number of months ago, Normani and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up for their “Diamonds” audio online video premiere.
Ahead of You Go: Just lately, the common crooner lifted eyebrows with photos of herself modeling singer Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie line.