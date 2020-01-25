North and Penelope are part of the & # 39; & # 39; Cardi Crew & # 39; & # 39; what SKIMS uses – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTML17b2b08ff4652bd948a4cd206a7dc62611%

Getting together Kim Kardashian& # 39; Cardi Crew & # 39 ;, fully supported by Cardi B!

keeping the Kardashians Star posted videos and photos of her on her Instagram page on Saturday and Kanye Westthe daughter of North West6 child’s cousin Penelope Disick, 7 and two of his friends who model robes, tops and white, pink, brown and black knitted pants from the SKIMS shapewear collection of the reality star company. Each outfit costs a total of $ 268.

“The Cardi Crew in the cozy @ skims collection!” Kim wrote. & # 39; Do we really have to do this for children? Leave a comment below if we make a collection for mom and me! “

In the video, North says it’s “Little Cardi,” while Penelope says it’s “Cardi P,” and shows a nickname chain.

“This gave me a special feeling,” said rapper Cardi. “I feel very happy, quot;

In September, Kim launched SKIMS for women in all sizes and skin tones.

In November she told E! The news that he would like a men’s collection and adds, “There are some nice things going on.”

