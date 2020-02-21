[north-boys-basketball-pairings]

BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION one NORTH
SEEDS: 1. Lowell (20-) two. Lynn English (18-two) 3. Chelsea (17-3) 4. Everett (16-four) five. Cambridge (16-4) 6. Waltham (16-4) 7. Lawrence (15-6) 8. Central Catholic (14-6) 9. Haverhill (14-6) 10. Andover (13-7) 11. Revere (11-nine) 12. Peabody (11-9) 13. Methuen (11-9) 14. Boston Latin (12-10) 15. Lynn Classical (12-10)
To start with Spherical – TBA
Video game one – Haverhill at Central Catholic
Game two – Methuen at Everett
Game 3 – Peabody at Cambridge
Video game 4 – Lynn Classical at Lynn English
Match five – Andover at Lawrence
Recreation six – Boston Latin at Chelsea
Video game 7 – Revere at Waltham
QUATERFINALS – TBA
Match 8: Match one winner at Lowell
Match nine: Activity 2 winner vs. Recreation three winner
Sport 10: Sport four winner vs. Match 5 winner
Match 11: Recreation six winner vs. Activity 7 winner
SEMIFINALS – TBA
Match 12: Activity 8 winner vs. Game nine winner
Recreation 13: Recreation 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner
Ultimate – TBA
Sport 14: Activity 12 winner vs. Activity 13 winner
DIVISION 2 NORTH
SEEDS: 1. Beverly (18-2) two. Latin Academy (19-four) three. Belmont (16-4) 4. Burlington (16-4) 5. Winchester (15-5) six. Billerica (12-seven) 7. Gloucester (12-8) 8. Malden Catholic (12-eight) nine. Melrose (12-8) 10. Wakefield (12-9) 11. Somerville (11-nine) 12. Salem (11-nine) 13. Woburn (12-10) 14. Reading through (9-nine) 15. North Andover (6-13)
1st Spherical – TBA
Recreation 1 – Melrose at Malden Catholic
Match 2 – Woburn at Burlington
Match 3 – Salem at Winchester
Recreation four – North Andover at Latin Academy
Match 5 – Wakefield at Gloucester
Sport six – Examining at Belmont
Video game seven – Somerville at Billerica
QUATERFINALS – TBA
Match eight: Sport 1 winner at Beverly
Recreation 9: Activity 2 winner vs. Video game 3 winner
Match 10: Activity 4 winner vs. Recreation five winner
Sport 11: Video game six winner vs. Sport 7 winner
SEMIFINALS – TBA
Recreation 12: Activity 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Sport 13: Video game 10 winner vs. Sport 11 winner
Last – TBA
Activity 14: Sport 12 winner vs. Recreation 13 winner
DIVISION three NORTH
SEEDS: one. St. Mary’s (20-two) two. Amesbury (16-4) three. Newburyport (15-5) four. Watertown (15-five) 5. Hamilton-Wenham (13-seven) six. Shawsheen (13-seven) seven. Bigger Lawrence (13-seven) eight. Minuteman (12-eight) 9. Arlington Catholic (12-8) 10. North Reading through (12-8) 11. Weston (10-10) 12. Swampscott (9-11) 13. Saugus (nine-11) 14. Dracut (8-13)
Initial Spherical – TBA
Game one – Arlington Catholic at Maimonides
Sport two – Saugus at Watertown
Video game three – Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham
Activity 4 – North Examining at Bigger Lawrence
Video game 5 – Dracut at Newburport
Activity 6 – Weston at Shawsheen
QUATERFINALS – TBA
Video game 7: Sport one winner at St. Mary’s
Match 8: Video game 2 winner vs. Video game three winner
Recreation nine: Activity four winner at Amesbury
Activity 10: Match five winner vs. Activity 6 winner
SEMIFINALS – TBA
Activity 11: Video game 7 winner vs. Activity eight winner
Game 12: Video game nine winner vs. Sport 10 winner
Last – TBA
Recreation 13: Recreation 11 winner vs. Sport 12 winner
DIVISION 4 NORTH
SEEDS: one. Austin Prep (17-four) 2. Snowden (15-4) three. KIPP (15-5) four. Manchester-Essex (15-five) five. St. Joseph (14-6): 6. Cristo Rey (10-five) seven. Maimonides (eight-4) eight. Lowell Catholic (12-8) 9. Mystic Valley (12-8) 10. Bishop Fenwick (11-nine) 11. South Boston (10-9) 12. Georgetown (10-10)
Initial Spherical – TBA
Recreation one: Mystic Valley at Lowell Catholic
Recreation 2: Georgetown at St. Joseph
Sport 3: Bishop Fenwick at Maimonides
Sport 4: South Boston at Cristo Rey
QUATERFINALS – TBA
Recreation five: Recreation 1 winner at Austin Prep
Match 6: Sport two winner at Manchester-Essex
Match 7: Match three winner at Snowden
Activity 8: Match 4 winner at KIPP
SEMIFINALS – TBA
Recreation nine: Sport five winner vs. Game 6 winner
Video game 10: Activity 7 winner vs. Activity 8 winner
Last – TBA
Game 11: Match nine winner vs. Sport 10 winner