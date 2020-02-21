[north-boys-basketball-pairings]

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION one NORTH

SEEDS: 1. Lowell (20-) two. Lynn English (18-two) 3. Chelsea (17-3) 4. Everett (16-four) five. Cambridge (16-4) 6. Waltham (16-4) 7. Lawrence (15-6) 8. Central Catholic (14-6) 9. Haverhill (14-6) 10. Andover (13-7) 11. Revere (11-nine) 12. Peabody (11-9) 13. Methuen (11-9) 14. Boston Latin (12-10) 15. Lynn Classical (12-10)

To start with Spherical – TBA

Video game one – Haverhill at Central Catholic

Game two – Methuen at Everett

Game 3 – Peabody at Cambridge

Video game 4 – Lynn Classical at Lynn English

Match five – Andover at Lawrence

Recreation six – Boston Latin at Chelsea

Video game 7 – Revere at Waltham

QUATERFINALS – TBA

Match 8: Match one winner at Lowell

Match nine: Activity 2 winner vs. Recreation three winner

Sport 10: Sport four winner vs. Match 5 winner

Match 11: Recreation six winner vs. Activity 7 winner

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Match 12: Activity 8 winner vs. Game nine winner

Recreation 13: Recreation 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner

Ultimate – TBA

Sport 14: Activity 12 winner vs. Activity 13 winner

DIVISION 2 NORTH

SEEDS: 1. Beverly (18-2) two. Latin Academy (19-four) three. Belmont (16-4) 4. Burlington (16-4) 5. Winchester (15-5) six. Billerica (12-seven) 7. Gloucester (12-8) 8. Malden Catholic (12-eight) nine. Melrose (12-8) 10. Wakefield (12-9) 11. Somerville (11-nine) 12. Salem (11-nine) 13. Woburn (12-10) 14. Reading through (9-nine) 15. North Andover (6-13)

1st Spherical – TBA

Recreation 1 – Melrose at Malden Catholic

Match 2 – Woburn at Burlington

Match 3 – Salem at Winchester

Recreation four – North Andover at Latin Academy

Match 5 – Wakefield at Gloucester

Sport six – Examining at Belmont

Video game seven – Somerville at Billerica

QUATERFINALS – TBA

Match eight: Sport 1 winner at Beverly

Recreation 9: Activity 2 winner vs. Video game 3 winner

Match 10: Activity 4 winner vs. Recreation five winner

Sport 11: Video game six winner vs. Sport 7 winner

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Recreation 12: Activity 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Sport 13: Video game 10 winner vs. Sport 11 winner

Last – TBA

Activity 14: Sport 12 winner vs. Recreation 13 winner

DIVISION three NORTH

SEEDS: one. St. Mary’s (20-two) two. Amesbury (16-4) three. Newburyport (15-5) four. Watertown (15-five) 5. Hamilton-Wenham (13-seven) six. Shawsheen (13-seven) seven. Bigger Lawrence (13-seven) eight. Minuteman (12-eight) 9. Arlington Catholic (12-8) 10. North Reading through (12-8) 11. Weston (10-10) 12. Swampscott (9-11) 13. Saugus (nine-11) 14. Dracut (8-13)

Initial Spherical – TBA

Game one – Arlington Catholic at Maimonides

Sport two – Saugus at Watertown

Video game three – Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham

Activity 4 – North Examining at Bigger Lawrence

Video game 5 – Dracut at Newburport

Activity 6 – Weston at Shawsheen

QUATERFINALS – TBA

Video game 7: Sport one winner at St. Mary’s

Match 8: Video game 2 winner vs. Video game three winner

Recreation nine: Activity four winner at Amesbury

Activity 10: Match five winner vs. Activity 6 winner

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Activity 11: Video game 7 winner vs. Activity eight winner

Game 12: Video game nine winner vs. Sport 10 winner

Last – TBA

Recreation 13: Recreation 11 winner vs. Sport 12 winner

DIVISION 4 NORTH

SEEDS: one. Austin Prep (17-four) 2. Snowden (15-4) three. KIPP (15-5) four. Manchester-Essex (15-five) five. St. Joseph (14-6): 6. Cristo Rey (10-five) seven. Maimonides (eight-4) eight. Lowell Catholic (12-8) 9. Mystic Valley (12-8) 10. Bishop Fenwick (11-nine) 11. South Boston (10-9) 12. Georgetown (10-10)

Initial Spherical – TBA

Recreation one: Mystic Valley at Lowell Catholic

Recreation 2: Georgetown at St. Joseph

Sport 3: Bishop Fenwick at Maimonides

Sport 4: South Boston at Cristo Rey

QUATERFINALS – TBA

Recreation five: Recreation 1 winner at Austin Prep

Match 6: Sport two winner at Manchester-Essex

Match 7: Match three winner at Snowden

Activity 8: Match 4 winner at KIPP

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Recreation nine: Sport five winner vs. Game 6 winner

Video game 10: Activity 7 winner vs. Activity 8 winner

Last – TBA

Game 11: Match nine winner vs. Sport 10 winner