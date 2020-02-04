North Carolina car crushed in SC successfully removes shoe, calls 911 with toes on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. – A North Carolina woman was forced to use her toes to call 911 when her hands were run over by her car while changing a tire on the side of the road.

Charlotte’s wife, 54, parked her car on Sunday evening to change a punctured tire on a rural stretch of Interstate 95 in Colleton County, South Carolina. When she started replacing the tire with the spare tire in her trunk, a disaster happened.

The car slipped from the jack, trapping his fingers between the tire and the fender. Alone on the side of the road and in excruciating pain, the woman struggled to find a way to call for help.

“The jack slipped, causing the car to fall, crushing both hands between the tire and the fender,” Colleton County Fire-Rescue said in a statement. “She was trapped alone on the side of the dark highway, experiencing excruciating pain.”

She spent about 35 minutes removing her shoe and dialing 911 before finally getting up with the dispatchers. Emergency personnel arrived eight minutes later.

A fire truck used a hydraulic spreader to free one hand and a rescue team used a lever to free the other hand.

She was taken to Trident Hospital for treatment for her injuries. She should survive.

