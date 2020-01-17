North Carolina dog gives birth to light green puppies

CANTON, NC (AP) – The Avengers may have got a buddy after a North Carolina family dog ​​gave birth to a light green puppy named “Hulk”.

Gypsy, a white German Shepherd from Hayana County-based Shana Stamey, gave birth to eight puppies on Friday morning. Gypsy’s three-hour work went smoothly until the fourth puppy came out of light green fur as a small but powerful tuft, Stamey said.

“I started freaking out,” Stamey told News. “But everyone was healthy.”

Experts said there is a normal explanation for the puppy’s coloring – and no, he wasn’t exposed to gamma rays. Liquid from Gypsy’s stomach was likely to stain the white dog’s fur during pregnancy, Suzanne Cianciulli, manager of Junaluska Animal Hospital in Waynesville, told news agencies.

Regular baths and daily Gypsy treats should fade Hulk’s shade of green in a few weeks, Stamey said. The puppy’s newly discovered superpower, which the family has classified as “aggressive appetite”, is likely to remain.