north-carolina-girl-wrestler-dominates-boys-to-become-initial-at-any-time-female-point-out-champion

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just one youthful lady is pounding the mat for female wrestlers in North Carolina.

Heaven Fitch turned the 1st female to gain a North Carolina Superior College Athletic Association personal wrestling condition championship past weekend in Greensboro. Fitch conquer Luke Wilson of Robbinsville for the championship in the 106-pound excess weight course.

“I variety of dominated the match if I’m remaining honest,” Fitch informed WGHP. Fitch wrestles in the 106-pound bodyweight class as a senior at Uwharrie Charter Significant School in Asheboro.

Fitch ended the season with a 54-4 document and won the Most Exceptional Wrestler Award in the 1A classification. Fitch put fourth in the point out in 2019.

“I’m just glad I can be a part model for individuals more youthful than me and it is so insane to be inspiring to other people. To assume that others seem up to me is sort of crazy.”