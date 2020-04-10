North Chicago postal worker theft: $25K reward presented for details

Law enforcement are asking for the public’s support figuring out a pair of teens wished for robbing a mail carrier Monday in North Chicago.

The postal worker was held up about 10:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Glenn Travel, according to a assertion from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The suspects, at least a single of whom was armed, stole his particular home but did not just take any mail or keys.

Each suspects had been explained as boys in their late teenagers between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, authorities said. Each have been skinny with “average eyebrows.”

Authorities are searching for two teenagers needed for robbing a U.S. Postal Provider staff April 6, 2020, in North Chicago.

A person suspect wore a blue hoodie, a blue bandana masking his encounter, blue skinny denims and white footwear, the postal inspection provider claimed. The other wore a black hoodie, a black baseball cap, a black bandana covering his encounter, blue skinny jeans and white shoes.

The postal inspection services is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for info top to the arrest and conviction of the robbers.

Any one with details is requested to connect with the postal inspection assistance at 877-876-2455 and reface situation 3030152-ROBB or North Chicago police at 847-586-8774 in reface to situation 20-011773.

