North Circular accident: police chase suspects after dramatic police chase in West London

Police are looking for two suspects who crashed into North Circular Road following a dramatic police chase in West London.

The chase started after a Volvo did not stop when police asked it to Alperton Lane, Wembley, at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, January 22.

Moments later, the Volvo crashed with a Toyota on North Circular Road, near the Hanger Lane Gyratory.

The driver and passenger have left the Volvo and the police are now looking for the two suspects.

A woman traveling in the Toyota was treated by paramedics at the scene.

North Circular Road is closed in both directions and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No arrests have been made.

The accident involved two cars

(Image: TfL)

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “A406 North Circular Rd junction with Hanger Lane Gyratory – The northbound carriageway (towards Finchley) is now closed due to an accident / emergency services.

“The northbound queues are extended through the Hanger Lane roundabout to Ealing Common. The southernbound queues return to Brentfield Road.”

