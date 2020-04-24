North Circular crash: 1st photographs of lethal Neasden crash as motorcyclist dies at scene

A motorcyclist has unfortunately died after crashing his bicycle into the central reservation of the North Round.

The collision took place soon soon after 11.30am this morning (Friday, April 24) wherever the important street runs as a result of Neasden.

The street has been shut by the law enforcement as investigations acquire position.

A motorcyclist has died

(Picture: David Nathan)

Two forensic tents have been set up on the street.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Law enforcement explained: “Police were termed at close to 11.40am to reports of a street targeted traffic collision on the A406 westbound at its junction with Normans Mead NW10.

“Officers attended with LAS.

“A male motorcyclist collided with the central reservation.

The road was shut as police look into

(Image: David Nathan)

“He was pronounced useless at the scene.

“We are in the approach of tracing next of kin and await official identification.

Law enforcement were referred to as to the scene at 11.40am

(Impression: David Nathan)

“The A406 between Harrow Highway and Neasden Circle continues to be closed in both directions.”

A big cordon stretches across the street, with two forensic tents established up. There is a significant police presence at the scene, with a quantity of officers stationed around and inside the cordon.

