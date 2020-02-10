North Fork and Madera County buttresses without electricity after a windstorm that felled trees

MADERA COUNTY, California (KFSN) – Strong winds in the foothills of Madera County are causing a number of problems for people in mountain regions.

Monday morning, electricity was cut throughout the community of North Fork, including streetlights and lights from a nearby market and elementary school. The power outage forced the school district to close all affected school campuses that will be closed for the day.

Yesterday we received a video from ABC30 Insider Lisa Sampson, who lives in North Fork. She says the winds were so strong that he knocked down a huge oak tree in his front yard. Fortunately, the tree missed its house and everyone inside is fine.

Several roads in the region were closed while strong winds were active.

PG&E says the winds caused power outages.

As of Monday morning, approximately 180 customers are without electricity in the North Fork region and 462 customers are without electricity in the Bass Lake and Oakhurst regions.

Yesterday afternoon, the number was around 4,000 customers.

LINK: PG&E power outage card

Electricity company says there are 44,000 customers without electricity in its “Yosemite division”, which covers more than 10,000 square miles in Merced, Stanislaus, Madera, Mariposa, Tuolumne and parts of Fresno and San counties Joaquin.

PG&E hopes that power will be restored on Monday afternoon.

PG&E says the windstorm did not trigger a “power outage for public safety” because it did not meet other criteria such as high heat or low humidity that could turn a small fire into a huge forest fire.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.