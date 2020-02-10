North Fork and Madera County buttresses without electricity after a windstorm that felled trees

MADERA COUNTY, California (KFSN) – Strong winds in the foothills of Madera County are causing a number of problems for people in mountain regions.

Monday morning, electricity was cut throughout the community of North Fork, including streetlights and lights from a nearby market and elementary school.

The school district reports that if power is still turned off at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, all affected school campuses will be closed for the day.

Yesterday we received a video from ABC30 Insider Lisa Sampson, who lives in North Fork. She says the winds were so strong that he knocked down a huge oak tree in his front yard. Fortunately, the tree missed its house and everyone inside is fine.

Several roads in the region were closed while strong winds were active.

As of Monday morning, nearly 700 customers were turned off in the Bass Lake and North Fork areas.

Yesterday afternoon, the number was around 4,000 customers.

LINK: PG&E power outage card

PG&E hopes that power will be restored on Monday afternoon.

