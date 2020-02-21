[north-girls-basketball-pairings]

Women BASKETBALL

DIVISION one NORTH

SEEDS: 1. Woburn (19-one) 2. Chelmsford (18-two) 3. Central Catholic (17-3) four. Everett (16-4) 5. Cambridge (16-four) 6. Andover (14-six) 7. Lynn English (14-6) eight. Billerica (13-7) nine. Lexington (13-seven) 10. Masconomet (12-7) 11. Arlington (12-eight) 12. Belmont (11-nine) 13. Beverly (11-9) 14. Looking at (11-nine) 15. Haverhill (10-10) 16. North Andover (10-10)

Initial Round – TBA

Game one – North Andover at Woburn

Activity two – Lexington at Billerica

Sport 3 – Beverly at Everett

Activity four – Belmont at Cambridge

Game five – Haverhill at Chelmsford

Sport six – Masconomet at Lynn English

Video game 7 – Reading through at Central Catholic

QUARTERFINALS – TBA

Match 8 – Recreation one winner vs. Video game 2 winner

Match 9 – Activity three winner vs. Match four winner

Match 10 – Video game five winner vs. Sport six winner

Sport 11 – Match seven winner vs. Match eight winner

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Sport 12 – Sport eight winner vs. Game nine winner

Video game 13 – Video game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner

Last – TBA

Activity 14 – Recreation 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner

DIVISION 2 NORTH

SEEDS: 1. Pentucket (20-2) two. Marblehead (17-three) 3. Saugus (16-4) 4. Wilmington (15-five) five. Burlington (15-5) 6. Newburyport (12-8) seven, North Reading (12-eight) 8. Tewksbury (11-9) 9. Danvers (11-nine) 10. Hamilton-Wenham (11-nine) 11. Lynn Classical (10-10) 12. Dracut (eight-12): 13. Somerville (eight-12)

Initially Spherical – TBA

Game 1 – Danvers at Tewksbury

Activity 2 – Somerville at Wilmington

Match three – Dracut at Burlington

Sport 4 – Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading

Match 5 – Lynn Classical at Newburyport

QUARTERFINALS – TBA

Match 6 – Sport one winner at Pentucket

Activity 7 – Game two winner vs. Game three winner

Video game 8 – Recreation 4 winner at Marblehead

Game 9 – Game five winner at Saugus

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Sport 10 – Recreation six winner vs. Game 7 winner

Sport 11 – Recreation eight winner vs. Recreation nine winner

Remaining – TBA

Activity 12 – Recreation 10 winner vs. Activity 11 winner

DIVISION 3 NORTH

SEEDS: 1. St. Mary’s (20-two) two. Amesbury (18-two) three. Whittier (16-four) four. Bishop Fenwick (14-six) five. Lynnfield (13-6) 6. Winthrop (13-seven) 7. Latin Academy (11-9) 8. Austin Prep (11-9) nine. Manchester-Essex (10-10) 10. Watertown (nine-11) 11. Bedford (seven-11)

To start with Round – TBA

Sport 1 – Manchester-Essex at Austin Prep

Video game two – Watertown at Latin Academy

Video game 3 – Bedford at Whittier

QUARTERFINALS – TBA

Game 4 – Game one winner at St. Mary’s

Activity five – Lynnfield at Bishop Fenwick

Activity six – Video game 2 winner at Amesbury

Game seven – Match three winner at Whittier

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Match eight – Game four winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sport nine – Match 6 winner vs. Recreation seven winner

Remaining – TBA

Match 10 – Video game 8 winner vs. Game nine winner

DIVISION four NORTH

SEEDS: one. Matignon (17-one) two. Maimonides (10-2) three. Northeast (16-4) four. Malden Catholic (15-5) five. Snowden (14-6) six. Fenway (13-7) seven. Rockport (11-seven) 8. Mystic Valley (11-nine) nine. KIPP (11-nine) 10. Lynn Tech (10-10) 11. PMA (nine-nine)

Initial Round – TBA

Sport 1 – KIPP at Mystic Valley

Activity two – Lynn Tech at Rockport

Activity three – PMA at Fenway

QUARTERFINALS – TBA

Video game four – Match 1 winner at Matignon

Game five – Snowden at Malden Catholic

Match 6 – Activity 2 winner at Maimonides

Sport seven – Recreation three winner at Northeast

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Activity eight – Sport four winner vs. Sport five winner

Recreation 9 – Activity 6 winner vs. Match 7 winner

Remaining – TBA

Sport 10 – Sport eight winner vs. Sport nine winner