[north-hollywood-crash:-driver-recovering-soon-after-suv-falls-from-third-stage-of-parking-garage]

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — The driver of an SUV was recovering right after the car or truck slammed by a glass floor-to-ceiling window of a parking structure and plunged 3 stories to the avenue under Thursday night in North Hollywood.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. in the 5400 block of Tujunga Avenue, around Magnolia Boulevard. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class car landed on its roof amid shards of glass and huge chunks of damaged concrete.

It was to begin with described that the driver was taken to a nearby clinic with significant accidents, two other people had been hurt with insignificant injuries.

On Friday morning, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Law enforcement Division reported the motorist was alert and chatting and outlined in stable problem.

The incident transpired when the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake and misplaced control of the G-Wagen, LAPD investigators claimed, including that DUI was not a element. No costs are expected.