North Korea closes the borders for all foreign tourists as the new corona virus spreads from China

North Korea prevented foreign tourists from entering the country, tour operators said on Wednesday. There are great concerns about the spread of a new corona virus that was first discovered in China.

Young Pioneer Tours, a travel agency that specializes in traveling north, said in a notice posted on its website that the north “temporarily” blocks its borders against the virus as a precautionary measure for all foreign tourists.

“Further details have yet to be confirmed by our travel partners in North Korea, and we will continue to make all future announcements on our website,” the company added.

The number of cases of the new virus in China has risen to 440 and the death toll to nine, the Chinese health authorities said on Wednesday.

Deputy director of the National Health Commission, Li Bin, said the numbers were current on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. All deaths occurred in Hubei Province, the hometown of Wuhan City, where the first coronavirus diseases were reported in late December.

Li said this was an increase from 149 confirmed cases. He said Japan and South Korea each confirmed one case and Thailand three. The United States and Taiwan confirmed a case every Tuesday.

North Korea has not reported any confirmed cases.

The official ruling party of the North, Rodong Sinmun, brought an article with it describing the outbreak of the virus in China and the measures Beijing had taken to prevent the virus from spreading further.

“Damage has been reported in China as a new strain of coronavirus is spreading recently,” the newspaper said. “China has taken action to speed up the spread of the highly contagious disease.”

North Korean state television had previously reported that the isolated country is working closely with the World Health Organization to curb the virus outbreak, the South Korean news agency Yonhap said.

The South Korean Ministry of Unification said it was monitoring the situation closely.

Tourism is one of the few North Korean sectors for which no international sanctions have been imposed. This makes it a crucial industry in Pyongyang. Most tourists cross the border with China and are Chinese nationals.

North Korea closed its border with tourists for four months during the Ebola epidemic in Africa from 2014 to 2015. At that time, all visitors to the country had to spend 21 days in quarantine, including locals who came home from business trips. Similar restrictions were introduced during the peak of the SARS virus outbreak in 2003.

The ability of the north to withstand a major outbreak is among the worst in the world. This was the result of a global public health study published last October.

The study, jointly conducted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the non-profit Nuclear Threat Initiative, found that “no country is fully prepared for epidemics or pandemics and every country has important gaps to close”, worrying, 193 of 195 nations in the index.

The report examined six categories of preparedness for a potential outbreak or other catastrophic health event: prevention, early detection, rapid response to spread, ability to treat the sick and protect health workers, commitment to improving these categories, and general susceptibility to an outbreak ,

In almost all of these categories, the north was close to the lowest point and took the last place in the “Quick Response” section.

Added information from AP

