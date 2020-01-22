North Korea confirms new chief of defense when leadership changes

North Korea confirmed on Wednesday that an official who oversaw director Kim Jong Un’s pet projects was appointed as the new defense minister of the nuclear weapons country.

The official Korean Central News Agency referred to Army General Kim Jong Gwan, who had been the North’s Deputy Minister of Defense, in a report on a meeting on forest restoration and environmental protection.

Kim Jong Gwan succeeds No Kwang Chol and is known for overseeing major construction projects that the North Korean head of state has repeatedly addressed in the state media. These include an extensive beach resort in the east coast town of Wonsan and thermal springs in the central alpine town of Yangdok.

Speculation whirled about the promotion after the North announced a major reshuffle of the leadership during a four-day plenary session of the ruling party’s central committee late last year.

At the time, the state media reported that Kim Jong Gwan had been elected deputy member of the powerful Politburo. They published a photo of him bearing the four-star rank insignia, but did not provide details of the promotions.

It was unclear what the transportation might mean, but Kim Jong Un has visited the Yangdok spa resort several times over the past year and underlined his determination to build a competitive tourism industry despite weakening international sanctions for his nuclear weapons program.

KCNA said in a separate report on Wednesday that the facility had gone into operation on January 10, and called the resort the “fruit of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s love for the people as it was built, thanks to his noble Intent to give them a better cultivated life. “

Kim’s promotion was revealed just a few days after the North appointed a former military officer as the new foreign minister. Media reports cited diplomatic sources and said this was an obvious shift that could significantly affect the country’s diplomatic stance after 18 months of nuclear talks with the country

The north has reportedly informed the nations with which it maintains diplomatic relations that Ri Son Gwon, former head of the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland Committee, which oversees relations with South Korea, has succeeded Ri Yong Ho, an experienced diplomat, who had served as Foreign Minister had been running since 2016

Ri Yong Ho had served as the country’s top diplomat when Pyongyang launched a number of unprecedented diplomatic initiatives that Kim Jong Un has accompanied during summits with leaders from the United States, South Korea, Russia, and China in the past two years.

He also had a visible role as a top spokesman and held a press conference after chairman Kim Jong Un’s second summit with US President Donald Trump collapsed in Hanoi last February.

The news comes just weeks after Kim Jong Un expressed deep disappointment in the recent keynote speech before the New Year about the deadlocked nuclear negotiations with Washington and promised to strengthen his nuclear arsenal to ward off “gangster” US sanctions and pressure.

He also said that his country was no longer bound by the self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, and warned of a “new strategic weapon” that he would soon reveal to the world.

White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien said in an interview last week that the United States had tried to contact North Korea to resume the deadlocked nuclear talks. But senior North Korean officials have warned that the country will not return to talks until Washington fully accepts its opaque demands.

Robert Carlin, a former U.S. intelligence officer with decades of experience exploring the country and now in the Stimson Center think tank, said Ri Yong Ho’s presence from April last until the ruling party met in December was “no discernible Made a difference to Pyongyang’s approach ”.

“The question is not whether the North will end the dialogue under the new Secretary of State,” Carlin wrote on Tuesday’s 38 North Blog. “It has already happened, and Kim Jong Un’s speech in plenary made it clear that he is not in the mood to return to the table for a while.

“The real question will be whether or how much worse it will be, and the appointment of the new foreign minister tells us nothing we don’t know yet,” he added.

