[north-korea-fires-two-projectiles-off-east-coast-into-sea,-south-korea-says]



Persons view a Tv displaying a file picture for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea, March two, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran TPX Visuals OF THE Day

March two, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off the east coast into the sea on Monday, South Korea’s protection ministry reported.

The ministry explained the projectiles ended up fired from the jap coastal metropolis of Wonsan, wherever North Korea has fired a series of limited-array missiles.

The ministry did not offer facts of the projectiles but said it is viewing for any additional launches.

North Korean chief Kim Jong Un oversaw armed service drills on Friday, a rare general public outing amid efforts to protect against an outbreak of the coronavirus in the isolated state.

