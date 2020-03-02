north-korea-fires-two-unidentified-projectiles,-south-korea’s-armed-service-claims

Monday, March 2, 2020
North Korean chief Kim Jong Un attends a assembly of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Social gathering of Korea in this undated image introduced Saturday. | KCNA / KNS / By way of AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – South Korea’s navy explained Monday that North Korea has fired two projectiles from the Wonsan spot, toward the sea off its east coastline, weeks just after Pyongyang declared its moratorium on prolonged-assortment missile checks more than.

The weapons assessments were being the nuclear-armed North’s to start with of the 12 months.

The statement from the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff members gave no further particulars. The North carried out a sequence of weapons exams late very last 12 months.

