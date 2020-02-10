North Korea has violated sanctions by improving missile programs in 2019, the UN says

North Korea continued to improve its nuclear and ballistic missile programs last year in violation of United Nations sanctions, according to a confidential UN report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The country also imported illegally refined petroleum and exported about $ 370 million US ($ 492 million Cdn) in coal using Chinese ships, the report added.

The 67-page report to the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee in North Korea, to be made public next month, comes when the United States tries to breathe new life into denuclearization talks with North Korea.

“In 2019, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) did not stop its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs, but continued to improve, in violation of Security Council resolutions,” wrote the independent UN sanction monitors.

“Despite its extensive native capabilities, it makes use of illegal external procurement for some components and technology.”

North Korea has been subject to UN sanctions since 2006. They have been strengthened by the 15-member Security Council over the years in an effort to cut off funding for the Pyongyang nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Shipments from ship to ship

The sanction monitors said that in a new attempt to evade sanctions, North Korea had started exporting millions of tons of raw materials – banned since 2017 – using inland vessels.

The DPRK exported 3.3 million tons of coal between January and August 2019, with an estimated value of $ 370 million ($ 492 million Cdn), the report said.

“According to the Member State, most coal exports in the DPRK, estimated at 2.8 million tonnes (2.5 million tonnes), were carried out via ship-to-ship transfers from vessels under DPRK and to Chinese local inland vessels. “

The unidentified Member State told the monitors that ships had delivered coal directly to three ports in the Chinese bay of Hangzhou and also to facilities along the Yangtze River.

The UN monitors also said that one member state reported that North Korea had exported at least one million tons of sand from dredging, at least $ 22 million ($ 29 million Cdn), to Chinese ports.

Pyongyang ally China has repeatedly said it is implementing UN sanctions.

The sanction monitors reported that North Korea continued to import refined petroleum illegally through ship-to-ship transfers at sea and direct deliveries.

Since 2017, annual imports of refined petroleum into North Korea have been limited by the UN Security Council to 79 million liters. The monitors said the US reported that Pyongyang imported refined petroleum between January 1 and October 31 last year that “exceeded the limit many times”.

‘Unintended effects’ on the humanitarian situation

Although UN sanctions are not intended to harm North Korean citizens, the report said: “There can be no doubt that UN sanctions have had unintended effects on the humanitarian situation and relief operations, although access to data and evidence is limited and there is no reliable methodology that differentiates UN sanctions from other factors. “

Russia and China have expressed concern that sanctions have hit North Korean citizens, and have expressed the hope that easing some restrictions can help break the deadlock in nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

But the United States, France and Great Britain said that this is not the time to consider lifting sanctions.

North Korea has said it is no longer bound by an obligation to stop nuclear and missile testing, and blames the United States for failing to meet the end of 2019 deadline to show more flexibility in nuclear talks and in “brutal and inhumane” penalties.

The UN report said North Korea conducted 13 missile tests last year and launched at least 25 missiles, including new types of short-range and launched ballistic missiles.

“It continued to develop infrastructure and capacity for its missile program,” said the monitors.

The sanction monitors also concluded that North Korea continued to conduct cyber attacks on financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide.

“These attacks have resulted in monetary losses and have generated illegal income for the DPRK in violation of financial sanctions,” the report said.

“These attacks are low risk, high pay, hard to detect, and their increasing sophistication can frustrate attribution.”