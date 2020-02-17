[north-korea-imported-purebred-horses-from-russia-as-kim-jong-un-took-snowy-experience]



North Korean chief Kim Jong Un rides a horse all through snowfall in Mount Paektu in this graphic released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Oct 16, 2019. KCNA by way of REUTERS

MOSCOW/SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea, whose leader Kim Jong Un was filmed using by way of the snow on a white stallion last yr, has spent tens of countless numbers of bucks on 12 purebred horses from Russia, in accordance to Russian customs data.

Accompanied by senior North Korean figures, Kim took two properly-publicized rides on the snowy slopes of the sacred Paektu Mountain in October and December.

Point out media heralded the jaunts as critical displays of energy in the facial area of intercontinental stress and the pics of Kim astride a galloping white steed were noticed about the planet.

North Korea has a extensive history of acquiring expensive horses from Russia and customs info first described by Seoul-centered NK Information suggests that North Korea may possibly have bolstered its herd in Oct.

According to customs details reviewed by Reuters, Russia exported 12 horses truly worth a whole of $75,509 to North Korea final 12 months.

It was the greatest invest in because 2015, when North Korea used $192,204 on 61 horses from Russia. Entirely, North Korea has imported at the very least 138 horses in between 2010 and 2019, at a value of $584,302, according to the Russian data.

The imagery of Kim astride a white stallion was created to instill assurance in North Koreans that they have a man of strength and destiny holding the reins of electricity, analysts claimed.

The horse purchases also came as North Korea is beneath rigorous international sanctions imposed about its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programers.

