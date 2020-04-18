North Korea is promoting nuclear development and increasing illegal trade, the new UN report says

According to the 267-page UN report, which provides surveillance photos and new evidence, North Korea is promoting nuclear programs and increasing illegal trade in new and uncertain ways.

The annual report produced by a sanctions monitoring body called the “Expert Panel” is produced by the United Nations Security Council. The purpose of this report is to provide recommendations on how to keep North Korea liable for restrictions that were enacted by UN sanctions since 2006 to reduce the country’s nuclear weapons program.

CBS News reported on the content of the February UN report, but the final report CBS News currently has will be published next week.

Nuclear plans and ballistic missiles

The report said North Korea did not stop the “illegal nuclear ballistic missile program that continued to strengthen in violation of Security Council resolutions” and “continue to develop the missile program’s infrastructure and capabilities.”

According to the report, the two missile engine tests on 7th and 13th December 2019 “ certify new intercontinental ballistic missile engines [liquid propellants] or check existing engine batches [probably solid propellants] ” It may be aimed. But either way, it concludes that the report “indicates a new step in the ballistic missile program.”

Although North Korea has evaded sanctions for many years, Kim Jong Un’s government has “ continued to ignore Security Council resolutions through illegal maritime exports of goods, especially coal and sand, ” and historically states. Has contributed to the nuclear ballistic missile program. “

The report adds that North Korea uses “illegal outsourcing” for components and technology of its missile program, some of which is documented by images, data, and calculations provided by the United States.

Illegal oil imports and coal exports

According to the report, detailed satellite images, invoices, obtained by the report preparer, illegally imported North Korea’s refined petroleum products “through ship-to-ship transport and direct delivery by foreign national ships” map.

According to reports, the annual limit set by the United Nations for purchasing 500,000 barrels of refined petroleum products in 2019 has “exceeded many times”.

The report also describes ships carrying illegal coal transport anchored in the Chinese waters near Ningbo Zhoushan and Lianyungang Port. But China is not liable for sanction violations. Since 2017, all coal exports have been banned by UN sanctions.

Pictures of unnamed Member States and a map of the expert panel included in the UN report. It seems that Barge Bravo is directly carrying coal generated in the Democratic People s Republic of Korea in November 2019.

Member countries

The rationale for delivery to these ports is that the ports used to be in the Gulf of Tonkin were not the former, “for the Democratic People s Republic of Korea, the delivery is cost-effective and may contribute to country cuts. High’exposure to ship surveillance. “

According to the report, the country’s new methods are opaque and specifically designed to hide fraud. “North Korea and individuals acting on behalf of it continue to advance, adapt and develop evasion techniques to avoid detecting, identifying and monitoring activities banned by resolutions,” the report said. There is.

Quoted is a “relatively new practice” involving vessels wishing to “avoid, and know that they cannot, be tracked by entry into the territorial waters of member states.”

According to the report, North Korea increased illegal coal exports in 2019. From January to August, it exported 3.7 million tonnes of coal, worth $ 370 million. But between May and August, the volume increase “was about 191% compared to the first four months of the year,” the report says.

“The increasing number of such activities in the affected port areas increases the need for due diligence and countermeasures by the relevant authorities on prohibited cargo exported from the ports of the Democratic People s Republic of Korea.” Will add.

