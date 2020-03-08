North Korea releases 3 shells, says South Korea – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML30b2a9d42080537d1ccec73eada9c2f711%

% MINIFYHTML30b2a9d42080537d1ccec73eada9c2f712%

SOUL, South Korea – North Korea launched three unidentified shells on its eastern coast Monday at the country’s second weapons test in a week, the South Korean military said.

The shells were fired from Sondok, in the province of South Hamgyong, on the north eastern coast and flew northeast before falling into the waters between the north and Japan, defense officials from South Korea said. They did not provide more details, but analyzed flight data to determine which types of projectiles were shot at test.

% MINIFYHTML30b2a9d42080537d1ccec73eada9c2f713 %% MINIFYHTML30b2a9d42080537d1ccec73eada9c2f714%

Last Monday, North Korea launched two short-range shells on its eastern coast, according to South Korean officials. It was the country’s first weapons test in three months, and a return to its provocative behavior a year after a failed summit meeting between northern leader Kim Jong-un and President Trump.

% MINIFYHTML30b2a9d42080537d1ccec73eada9c2f715%

% MINIFYHTML30b2a9d42080537d1ccec73eada9c2f716%

Kim attended the gun test last week, which was held near Wonsan, a port city east of Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. North Korean state media photos later showed the release of what the North called a “super large multiple rocket,” a new weapon developed to attack military bases in South Korea and the United States farther away. the American frontier. North Korea with the South.