North Korea says Kim Jong Un’s relationship with Trump is not enough to save nuclear talks

Loading...

Kim Jong Un’s personal relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump may not be enough to save blocked nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, a senior North Korean official said on Saturday.

Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean State Department, said in a statement by the Korean state news agency that his country had received Trump’s letter wishing Chairman Kim Jong Un a happy birthday, but warned that he would return Nuclear talks only if Washington fully accepts its demands.

“As recognized by the world, it is true that personal relationships between (Kim Jong Un) and President Trump are not bad,” he said. However, it was “absent-minded” to expect Pyongyang to resume dialogue because of this warm personal relationship.

Trump has touted his excellent relationship with Kim – and even claimed that the two had “fallen in love.” But the senior official, former negotiator for the now-broken six-party talks, said the North Korean chairman: good personal feelings “for Trump” are literally “personal”.

“The chairman of the state affairs commission would not discuss state affairs based on such personal feelings because he represents our state and its interests,” he said, referring to Kim Jong Un.

“What is clear is that we will never lose our time again, as we are caught up in the US trick like in the past,” he said, adding that a resumption of talks “only on the condition of Washington” is more absolute Agreement “may be possible on the issues that the North has raised in previous discussions.

Still, he remained skeptical that the US would accept such demands and said: “We know well that the US is neither willing nor able to do so. We know … how we should and will go. “

The U.S. President and the North Korean head of state have held three meetings since June 2018, but negotiations have largely stalled since their Hanoi summit collapsed last February due to significant differences in the extent of northern denuclearization and potential sanctions relief the USA passed. The north of Hanoi has reportedly offered to dismantle its Yongbyon nuclear power plant to remove key US sanctions against its nuclear weapons program.

Kim Kye Gwan used Saturday’s statement to highlight Pyongyang’s evolving position in relation to what it is willing to offer in the high-stakes negotiations.

“There will never be negotiations like the one in Vietnam in which we proposed replacing a country’s nuclear facility with the lifting of some United States sanctions to alleviate the suffering of peaceful people a little,” he said.

The latest statement comes just a few weeks after Kim Jong Un expressed deep disappointments in a recent keynote speech on the deadlocked nuclear talks with the Trump administration and promised to strengthen his nuclear arsenal to ward off “gangster-style” US sanctions and pressure.

He also said that his country was no longer bound by the self-imposed nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile test moratorium, and warned of a “new strategic weapon” that he would soon reveal to the world.

The self-imposed stopping of such tests had been at the heart of unprecedented nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington in the past two years, with little tangible progress.

Saturday’s statement came a day after South Korea’s national security adviser said Trump asked Seoul to deliver its birthday message to Kim Jong Un.

Kim is believed to have a birthday on January 8, though his secret regime has never confirmed the date. The U.S. government names Kim’s year of birth in 1984, making him 36 years old this year.

The North Korean adviser also warned South Korea in his statement against avoiding links between the North and the United States, and said he should not try to “act as an intermediary”.

It is “presumptuous” for South Korea to interfere in the personal relationship between Kim and Trump, the North Korean official said, adding that the North had already received a letter from Trump directly from Greetings.

“But they don’t seem to know that there is a special channel connecting the top DPRK leaders with the United States.” It was not clear which “channel” this was referring to, but Kim and Trump were known for exchanging letters.

The DPRK refers to the official name of North Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

LATEST ASIA-PACIFIC STORIES