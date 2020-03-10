North Korea says Kim oversaw the second artillery training week

% MINIFYHTML155239ebe059a2c573c50d52e0f67a6911%

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw his second true-fire artillery exercise in a week, state media said on Tuesday, as the country continues to expand its military capabilities.

The report of Pyongyang’s Central Korean News Agency (KCNA) came a day after the South Korean military discovered the launch of three short-range shells from the North Korean east coast.

KCNA said Kim showed great satisfaction when his front-line artillery units demonstrated “excellent targeting” during training that proved their ability to execute rapid counterattacks.

Pyongyang’s official newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, posted photos of missiles fired from multiple missiles and hitting what appeared to be an island target.

Kim, wearing a black woolen hat and binoculars, was seen gazing from a trench next to a military officer who, unlike Kim, was wearing a black face mask in a prominent reflection of the country’s campaign against the new coronavirus.

KCNA said Kim pledged to turn his artillery force into “the strongest service weapon in the world that everyone is afraid of” but did not mention any comments directed at the United States or South Korea.

Seoul Joint Chiefs of Staff said shells fired from the eastern coastal city of Sondok flew up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) to a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (30 miles) before falling into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Kim also oversaw artillery exercises on February 28th and March 2nd, when the country resumed weapons testing for the first time since November, a pause which some experts said could have been triggered by the country’s strict preventive measures to avoid Covida-19.

North Korea has not publicly confirmed a single case of the disease, but its state media has reported that thousands of people have been quarantined as part of strict preventive measures.

Kim had entered the new year with the promise of stepping up her nuclear deterrence in the face of US sanctions and pressure “like a gangster”.

Nuclear talks have stalled since the collapse of the second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in early 2019, when Americans rejected North Korea’s demands for significant sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its capabilities. nuclear.