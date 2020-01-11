North Korea says the US “fooled” Pyongyang in nuclear talks after Trump sent Kim’s birthday letter

Loading...

A top advisor to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang would not participate in the talks that took place last year when Kim met with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, although the two leaders had evolved.

In a statement released by the North Korean state media, Kim Kye Gwan said Pyongyang believed that it had been “deceived by the United States” and that the United States had wasted the past eighteen months of little progress in denuclearization had been.

“We have been deceived by the US and have been in dialogue with them for over a year and a half, and that was the lost time for us,” said the adviser.

His comments fell into growing uncertainty about the future of nuclear talks between the two states after Kim Jong Un met both Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in after a first attempt at rapprochement. In a New Year’s address, Kim said his country would “never” denuclearize unless the US withdraws from what North Korea sees as Washington’s “hostile policy” towards Pyongyang.

Kim Kye Gwan’s statement seemed to throw cold water at every letter Trump sent to Kim on his birthday, opening the door to diplomacy again – like messages between the two leaders throughout the diplomatic process.

“Although Chairman Kim Jong Un has a good personal attitude towards President Trump, they are literally” personal, “” said Kim Kye Gwan. “There will never be negotiations like Vietnam, in which we proposed replacing a country’s nuclear facility with the lifting of some UN sanctions to alleviate the suffering of peaceful people a little.”

The advisor also condemned South Korea and accused Seoul of trying to put itself back in the role of mediator between Pyongyang and Washington by announcing that Trump had asked its long-time US ally to help deliver its birthday message.

Kim Kye Gwan said North Korea has already received the greeting. He said there was a “special channel of communication” through which the two heads of government could communicate, and indicated that South Korea did not know there was one.

“Establishing personal relationships between heads of state is a matter of course for diplomatic states,” the statement said. “However, it is somehow presumptuous for South Korea to interfere in the personal relationships between the chairman of the State Affairs Commission, Kim Jong Un, and President Trump.”

Duyeon Kim, a senior advisor to the International Crisis Group and an expert on North Korea, said the statement shows that “Pyongyang has raised the price of resuming calls.”

“Negotiations will be much more difficult if they ever start again,” she said. “They try to give the impression that they don’t despair of talks and that they can survive without Washington’s help. Unfortunately, that’s right – North Korea has proven to be very resilient and they can pursue and work towards their economic and nuclear goals . “