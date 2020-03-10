North Korea sheds foreign diplomats among Coronavirus fears

The North Korean regime on Monday chartered a flight to the Russian Far East with dozens of diplomats and other foreigners as the communist regime intensifies its blockade against the coronavirus.

Sometimes dozens of masked travelers entered Pyongyang International Airport to fly to Vladivostok on Monday morning, some with their families as health workers examined them for fevers. The exact number of passengers is unknown.

Officials recently lifted a quarter of a month for all foreign diplomats, allowing them to leave the country if needed. Although the regime has yet to admit a single case of virus on its borders, state media have sought to create the image of a dramatic and committed response to the outbreak.

Some of the measures Pyongyang claims to have implemented include banning all foreign tourists, virtually suspending all cross-border traffic with China where the virus originated, increasing observation at entry points and mobilizing toilets to monitor residents and isolate those suspected of carrying it. Last month, the regime also took the unusual step of nullifying two major annual festivals in Pyongyang by celebrating the birthday of the late dictator Kim Jong-il for fear that it would cause more contagion.

According to Radio Free Asia, health authorities have also launched a school sanitation project on a national scale, but instead of funding properly, the state has asked parents to pay for their schools. The projects are supposed to cost about $ 30,000 North Korean won ($ 3.75) per student, more than half of the $ 5 monthly average salary.

Despite a refusal by authorities to confirm any virus case, interior sources told Daily NK that at least 200 soldiers had already died from the virus, with an estimated 3,700 being quarantined. The men were reportedly panicked and have since demanded that all corpses be “completely disinfected” instead of burned.

“There are too many bodies (to be burned in the military) and they did not want the news (of the cremations) leaked out of the army,” the source said. “I haven’t heard of corpses at military hospitals. Military leadership probably thinks that suddenly asking hospitals to burn all their bodies would be a big headache for medical staff.”

The source also revealed that military authorities have promised to punish those who did not follow their instructions properly. In North Korea’s military terms, punishment often results in imprisonment, torture or death.

“Future evaluations of battle readiness will include a review of how many soldiers have died,” he explained. “(Officers will be responsible for the deaths in their units.”

Military logistics authorities have also advised increasing the ration of soldiers’ food despite a shortage of food. In current rations, many members of the military are chronically malnourished, which has led to turbulent growth and other health problems.

“Army logistics operations officials emphasize that soldiers are provided with at least 800 grams of food a day,” the source said. “They also emphasize that soldiers eat three meals of purified soybean soup daily, instead of the usual daily meal.”

Supposedly, officials at the World Health Organization share these concerns, warning that an epidemic is particularly dangerous in a poverty-stricken country like North Korea, as its health system is heavily stocked.

“Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems and that they are not ready to deal with it,” said WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last month.

