North Korea shoots unidentified projectile, says South Korean army – Up Information Details

SEOUL, South Korea – The South Korean military claims that North Korea has fired at least 1 unidentified projectile.

The launch on Monday arrived two days afterwards, point out media in North Korea mentioned leader Kim Jong Un oversaw an artillery drill created to check the fight readiness of the models in the frontline and east areas.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff members of Seoul could not quickly confirm what the projectile was or how much it flew.

