North Korean media are silent on Kim’s whereabouts of speculation over health threats

SEOUL – North Korea’s state media on Wednesday did not mention the health of leader Kim Jong Un or where, if one day after intense international speculation about his health was sparked by those media reports that he became seriously ill after a cardiovascular procedure.

North Korean media displayed a business-like image, posting regular reports of Kim’s accomplishments and posting some of his older, or unfinished, comments on issues such as the economy. .

South Korean and Chinese officials and sources familiar with U.S. intelligence have cast doubt on South Korea and the United States’ report that he is seriously ill, while the White House said it is closely monitoring the thing.

However, on Wednesday a US government source who had previously played reports that Kim was seriously ill said that this is a possibility that is now being looked at seriously.

President Donald Trump, who held an unprecedented end with Kim in 2018 and 2019 in an attempt to persuade him to surrender his nuclear weapons, said Tuesday the reports were unconfirmed and he did not give much credence to them. .

“We’ll see how he does,” Trump said at a White House news conference. “We don’t know if the reports are true.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he had nothing to add to Trump’s comments. “I think it is, we’re watching what’s going on,” Pompeo said at a news conference.

The second highest ranking general in the United States said he had no intelligence to “confirm or deny” Kim’s health reports and assumed he was under North Korean military control.

“I have no reason not to think that,” Air Force General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a news conference.

Speculation about Kim’s health first surfaced following his disappearance from the birthday anniversary of North Korea’s founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, on April 15.

Kim is a third-generation North Korean leader with a steel fist, entering power after his father, Kim Jong Il, died in 2011 from a heart attack.

Reporting from within North Korea is very difficult, especially with regard to its leadership, given its strict control over information. There have been previous false reports about its leaders, but the fact that Kim has no clear alternative means that any instability in the nuclear-armed nation could pose a huge international risk.

On Wednesday, major headlines from the North Korean news agency, KCNA, included pieces on sports equipment, mulberry selection, and a conference in Bangladesh to study “juche” or self-ideology in Korea.

Official newspaper Rodong Sinmun brought older or unidentified statements attributed to Kim in articles on economics, textile industry, city development, and other topics.

Like the usual Kim’s name throughout the newspaper. But there are no reports of his whereabouts.

Official media continues to report the sending of Kim’s diplomatic correspondence, and KCNA said he sent a response Wednesday to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, thanking him for a message to mark the birthday of North Korean leader Kim Il Sung.

South Korea’s presidential president Blue House said it could not confirm where Kim was, or whether he was being operated on. It said South Korea had not seen unusual activity in North Korea.

‘EXTENDED SILENCE IS UNUSUAL’

Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported late Monday that Kim, believed to be about 36, was hospitalized on April 12, hours before the cardiovascular procedure.

The English language version of the report brought corrections on Tuesday to say the report was based on a single unnamed source in North Korea, not as many as it had previously said.

He said his health had deteriorated since August due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork, and he is now receiving treatment at a villa north of Pyongyang.

“It looks like something is happening, based on last week’s repeated absences,” said Chad O ‘Carroll, CEO of Korea Risk Group, which monitors North Korea.

“A health issue seems to be the most logical explanation for all this, but it is whether or not the brain is related to the heart or not.”

On Tuesday, CNN reported an unnamed U.S. official saying the United States was “monitoring intelligence” that Kim was in grave danger after the operation.

However, two South Korean government officials have denied CNN’s report. China, North Korea’s main ally, also deleted the reports.

Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, told Fox News on Tuesday that the White House is monitoring reports “closely.”

“There is a lot of speculation going around,” an senior official in the Trump administration said on condition of anonymity late Tuesday when asked if there was confirmation in the reports.

Experts in North Korea have warned that even though the difficult facts about Kim’s condition are unfounded, his unprecedented departure from celebrations for his grandfather’s birthday may signal.

Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean representative of Britain who defected to South Korea in 2016, said the state’s weakest silence had slowed down questions about its leadership status. (Reporting by Josh Smith, Sangmi Cha, and Hyonhee Shin; additional reporting by Mark Hosenball, David Brunnstrom, Humeyra Pamuk, Phil Stewart and Idols Ali in Washington; Writing by Michael Perry and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Alistair Bell)