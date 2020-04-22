SEOUL – North Korea’s state media on Wednesday did not mention the health of leader Kim Jong Un or where, if one day after intense international speculation about his health was sparked by those media reports that he became seriously ill after a cardiovascular procedure.

North Korean media has shown a business such as the old image, which regularly reports on Kim’s achievements, has published his older or unconditional quotes on issues such as the economy.

South Korean and Chinese officials and sources familiar with U.S. intelligence have cast doubt on media reports in South Korea and the United States, while the White House said it is closely monitoring the matter.

President Donald Trump, who has held unprecedented accolades with Kim in 2018 and 2019 in an attempt to persuade him to surrender his nuclear weapons, said the reports were unconfirmed and he did not give them much credence.

“I just hope he gets better,” Trump said at a White House news conference Tuesday. “I have a great relationship with Kim Jong Un. And I want to see him well. We’ll see how he does. We don’t know if the reports are true.”

Asked if he would try to approach Kim to evaluate his condition, Trump said: “Well I can, but I just hope he gets better.”

Speculation about Kim’s health first surfaced following his disappearance from the birthday anniversary of North Korea’s founding father and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, on April 15.

On Wednesday, key headlines from the KCNA included pieces on sports equipment, mulberry selection, and a conference in Bangladesh to study the “juche” or ideology of North Korea. Official newspaper Rodong Sinmun brought older or unidentified statements attributed to Kim in articles on economics, textile industry, city development, and other topics.

As usual Kim’s name was plastered throughout the newspaper, but there are no reports of his whereabouts.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported late Monday that Kim, believed to be about 36, was hospitalized on April 12, hours before the cardiovascular procedure.

The English version of the story brought corrections on Tuesday to say the report was based on a single unnamed source in North Korea, not as many as it had previously said.

He said his health had deteriorated since August due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork, and he is now receiving treatment at a villa at Mount Myohyang resort north of the capital Pyongyang.

‘EXTENDED SILENCE IS UNUSUAL’

On Tuesday, CNN reported an unnamed U.S. official saying the United States was “monitoring intelligence” that Kim was in danger after the operation.

However, two South Korean government officials rejected CNN’s report and said the South Korean president’s Blue House said there were no common signs from North Korea. China, North Korea’s main ally, also deleted the reports.

Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, told Fox News that the White House is closely monitoring reports.

“There is a lot of speculation going around,” an senior official in the Trump administration said on condition of anonymity late Tuesday when asked if there was confirmation in the reports.

Experts in North Korea have warned that hard facts about Kim’s condition will not be revealed, but he said the unprecedented leaks from major celebrations for his grandfather’s birthday last week suggest he may may wake up.

Thae Yong Ho, a former North Korean representative of London who rejected South Korea in 2016, said the state’s weakened silence was unusual as it quickly dismissed questions about its leadership status. .

“Whenever there is a controversy about (Kim), North Korea will take action within a few days to show that he is alive and well,” he said in a statement.

His absence from worship on the anniversary of April 15, in particular, was “unprecedented,” Thae said.

Kim is a third-generation ruling leader in North Korea with an iron fist, entering power after his father, Kim Jong Il, died in 2011 from a heart attack.

Reporting from within North Korea is very difficult, especially with regard to its leadership, given its strict control over information. There have been previous false reports about its leaders, but the fact that Kim has no clear successor means that any instability can pose a huge international risk.

Trump said he had asked Kim about the sequel in the past but declined to elaborate.

“The main assumption is that it could be someone in the family,” O’Brien said. “But, again, it’s too early to talk about that because we don’t know what Chairman Kim’s situation is and we’ll have to see how it plays out.”

With no details known about Kim’s children, analysts said Kim’s brother and the loyalists could have had a governing role until a successor was in the lead.

In recent years, Kim has launched a diplomatic offensive to establish himself as a world leader, holding three meetings with Trump, four with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and five with President Xi Jinping is Chinese.

Kim sought to have international sanctions against his country, but refused to abolish his nuclear weapons program, a United States firm demanded. (Reporting by Josh Smith, Sangmi Cha, and Hyonhee Shin; Writing by Michael Perry; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Jack Kim)