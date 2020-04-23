North Korean silence on Kim Jong Un’s health raises successive speculations

While North Korea has said nothing about outside media reports that Chief Kim Jong Un may be bad, there is renewed concern about who will come in charge of a nuclear-armed country that has ruled the same family for seven decades.

Questions about Kim’s health flared up after he missed an April 15 commemoration of his grandfather’s 108th birthday, North Korea’s founder, Kim Il Sung. It is North Korea’s most important event, and Kim, 36, has not missed it since inheriting power from her father in late 2011.

North Korea’s state media said yesterday that Kim sent a message thanking the Syrian president for delivering greetings on his grandfather’s birthday, but did not report on any other activities, while rival South Korea reiterated that no unusual developments were found. in the north.

Kim has been out of the public eye for extended periods of time in the past, and North Korea’s secretive nature allows few outsiders to assert with confidence whether he could be evil, let alone beheaded. However, questions about the political future of the North are likely to grow if he fails to attend upcoming public events.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signs a guest book next to his sister Kim Yo Jong in the Pachejma house at the border village of Panmunjom in Weakened Zone in April 2018.

Kim is the third generation of his family to rule North Korea, and a strong personality cult has been built around him, his father and grandfather. The mythical bloodline “Paektu” of the family, named after the highest peak of the Korean Peninsula, is said to give only direct family members the right to rule the nation.

This makes Kim’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong’s most senior ruling party, the most likely candidate to enter if her brother is seriously ill, disabled or dies. But some experts say collective leadership that could end the family’s dynastic rule might also be possible.

“Among the powerful elite of the North, Kim Yo Jong has the highest chance of inheriting power, and I think that possibility exceeds 90%,” said analyst Cheong Seong Chang at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea.

“North Korea is like a dynasty, and we can look at Paektu’s descent as royal blood, so it’s unlikely that anyone will raise any issue over Kim Yo Jong taking power.”

This story about KCNA, North Korea’s official news agency, is likely to get more attention from * today *. Now obviously KCNA would say that regardless of Kim’s state of health … but it’s still a message: reports of the passing of a beloved boss are early. pic.twitter.com/XDSAYQ0qJj

– Vipin Narang (@NarangVipin) April 22, 2020

Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo Jong dominates North Korea’s propaganda affairs, and this month was made a replacement for the powerful Politburo.

She often appeared with her brother at public performances, standing out among elderly male officials. She accompanied Kim Jong Un in her senior summits with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders. Her closeness to him during those summits led many outsiders to believe that she is essentially North Korea’s 2nd official.

“I think the basic assumption would be that there might be someone in the family,” replacing Kim Jong Un, U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien told reporters yesterday. “But again it’s too early to talk about that because we just don’t know, you know, what state President Kim is in and we’ll have to see how it turns out.”

The fact that North Korea is an extremely patriarchal society has prompted some to wonder whether Kim Yo Jong would serve only as an interim captain and then be replaced by collective leadership similar to those set up after the deaths of other communist dictators.

“North Korean politics and the three hereditary power transfers have been central in men. I wonder if she can really defeat bloody socialist socialist powers and exercise her power,” said Nam Sung Wook, a professor at Korea University in South Korea.

Collective leadership is likely to be led by Choe Ryong Hae, North Korea’s ceremonial head of state, who officially ranks at number 2 in the country’s current power hierarchy, Nam said.

Analysis: The North Korean leader may be ill. This is what we know about instability in the most secretive regime in the world. https://t.co/MipFyeHlWG

– The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 22, 2020

Choe is not yet a member of the Kim family, and that could raise questions about his legitimacy and plunge North Korea into deeper political chaos, according to other observers.

Other family members of Kim who may take over are Kim Pyong Il, the 65-year-old half-brother of Kim Jong Il, who reportedly returned home in November after decades in Europe as a diplomat.

Kim Pyong Il’s age “could make him an acceptable former man for collective leadership by the State Affairs Commission and regent for the preferred next-generation successor,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“However, elite power dynamics and a danger of instability could make this an unlikely option.”

– AP

