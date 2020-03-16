North Memphis officials seek out state funding to aid with COVID-19

Editor’s take note: Owing to the really serious public well being implications associated with COVID-19, The Daily Memphian is creating our coronavirus coverage obtainable to all audience — no membership desired.

North Memphis elected officers asked for additional condition funding Friday, March 13, for programs that gain the most vulnerable associates of the community perhaps impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – which includes kids, performing poor and seniors.

Democratic Point out Rep. Antonio Parkinson is requesting funding for unemployment and Supplemental Nutrition Guidance System (SNAP) gains.

Parkinson, whose district includes Raleigh, also would like Memphis, Light-weight, Fuel and H2o Division to situation a moratorium on cutting off ability for all those who are not able to pay their utility charges.

MLGW announced afterwards Friday afternoon it is suspending the cutoff of utilities for nonpayment of costs until eventually further more see.

Shelby County Schools board member Stephanie Adore referred to as on state, nearby and federal governments to help the district with further money to be certain pupils are fed while classes are out – if the district does not resume courses by March 30 as planned.

Enjoy mentioned the district has more than enough food items to feed learners by means of March 30, but did not instantly know how extensive the offer would final when questioned Friday early morning.

“We just want to make confident that prior to it gets to that place, communication and a strategy is currently in put,” mentioned Really like, whose district consists of Frayser. “So we can make certain our mom and dad that we’re wanting ahead to the upcoming steps.”

Memphis Town Councilwoman Rhonda Logan (middle) talks about the impression of the coronavirus in her community in the course of a March 13, 2020, collecting of North Memphis elected officials and local community leaders, which includes Condition Rep. Antonio Parkinson (right) and Golden Gate Cathedral Church bishop Ed Stephens (left). (Patrick Lantrip/Day-to-day Memphian)

The Friday early morning press meeting was held at Golden Gate Cathedral on James Highway as elected officials preferred to inform citizens about their prepare of action should really COVID-19 expand further more in Shelby County. As of Thursday afternoon, there have been two confirmed scenarios of coronavirus in Shelby County and 18 statewide.

“This condition is going to disproportionately have an effect on the working weak, those that are bad and seniors living on a mounted money,” Parkinson reported. “Because they don’t have the entry that those functioning (have), like insurance plan, or these who are far more affluent have. Nor do they have the amenities in the communities that others may have.”

SCS announced Thursday, March 12, educational institutions would be shut an supplemental 7 days next spring break, indicating students will not return to course until at minimum March 30.

The district also introduced strategies to continue serving meals to pupils all through the more 7 days off, March 23-27. More information and facts on the prepare is expected in the coming times.

SCS presents free of charge breakfast and lunch to all 100,000-moreover learners each university working day through federal funding.

“Those students leave and go back again property to spots wherever all those households may perhaps not be equipped to supplied the needed assets for their youngsters each and every day,” Appreciate mentioned. “Resources will have to be presented to us, so we can deliver those assets to the households.”

Parkinson believes the point out and nation ended up “completely caught off guard” on their reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will need to be relocating promptly, so that our citizens can get the resources and reduction and the accessibility that they need to have to be in a position to deal with this problem,” he explained.

Parkinson also requested the state extend Medicaid, even on a short-term foundation. Requested about the likelihood Gov. Bill Lee would grant any of his requests, Parkinson stated he stays “confident” something will be carried out.

Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan said neighborhood stakeholders are doing the job on a neighborhood assessment to enable people know what methods are at present out there in North Memphis.

Logan, whose council district contains Raleigh and Frayser, reported they’re requesting faith-centered corporations, nonprofits and civic teams – like sororities and fraternities – make themselves readily available as component of the group evaluation.

“We just want to make absolutely sure we have information for the citizens and that we can answer their thoughts,” Logan said. “And we can direct in a way which is likely to convey comfort and ease and peace.”

For extra data on the community assessment, contact 901-573-5440.

