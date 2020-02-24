North Port fire among multiple crews battling brush fire threatening 40 homes in Charlotte County

By
Nellie McDonald
-
north-port-fire-among-multiple-crews-battling-brush-fire-threatening-40-homes-in-charlotte-county

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire crews from the Tampa Bay area are helping battle an ongoing blaze in Charlotte County.

According to Charlotte County Fire and EMS, crews from Englewood Fire Department and North Port Fire Department have joined Boca Grande Fire Department.

North Port Fire Rescue

Fire rescue officials say the brush fire is 50% contained but has burned 60 acres and is still burning. Officials also say approximately 40 homes were evacuated.

LATEST POSTS

Top Videos

Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire

Thumbnail for the video titled

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police Investigating after finding woman’s body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss