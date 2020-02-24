north-port-fire-among-multiple-crews-battling-brush-fire-threatening-40-homes-in-charlotte-county

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire crews from the Tampa Bay area are helping battle an ongoing blaze in Charlotte County.
According to Charlotte County Fire and EMS, crews from Englewood Fire Department and North Port Fire Department have joined Boca Grande Fire Department.
Fire rescue officials say the brush fire is 50% contained but has burned 60 acres and is still burning. Officials also say approximately 40 homes were evacuated.
