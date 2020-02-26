north-port-police-search-for-alleged-publix-wallet-snatcher

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet at a Publix in North Port.

North Port police released surveillance images showing the individual in question at the Publix located at 17179 Tamiami Trail.

Police said the pictured individual snatched the victim’s wallet from her purse, which was in her shopping cart.

Then he tried to use the credit cards at another store, but they were declined.

Police are asking anyone with information on the person’s identity to contact Officer Jared Fegan at (941) 429-7300 or [email protected]

