North Port police search for alleged Publix wallet snatcher

By
Nellie McDonald
-
north-port-police-search-for-alleged-publix-wallet-snatcher

(Photo: North Port Police)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet at a Publix in North Port.

North Port police released surveillance images showing the individual in question at the Publix located at 17179 Tamiami Trail.

Police said the pictured individual snatched the victim’s wallet from her purse, which was in her shopping cart.

Then he tried to use the credit cards at another store, but they were declined.

Police are asking anyone with information on the person’s identity to contact Officer Jared Fegan at (941) 429-7300 or [email protected]

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car

Thumbnail for the video titled

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case

Thumbnail for the video titled

Remarkable woman: Rachel Hughes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Juul investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss