North Quincy wins on ice, Duxbury shows off ice class – Boston Herald

KINGSTON – The 2019-20 season has been a difficult time for the North Quincy hockey program and has had examples of heartache and devastating injuries.

Despite the tough and sometimes impossible opportunities, the Red Raiders have reacted with wonderful determination, the newest development this Monday.

Sophomore defender James Hooley scored a goal and an assist and junior attacker Ronan Kelly grabbed the final game-winning goal, while North Quincy stunned eternal Super Eight contender Duxbury 3-1 at The Bog in Kingston.

“This actually dictates our entire season,” said Red Raiders coach Matt Gibbons afterwards. “It’s an up and down thing. To come here and beat (Duxbury), it’s a great, great win for us. So hopefully we found our starting point with about five games left, or whatever it is. Hopefully we can build on this for the rest of the week. But he’s my 11th year, my 12th year in total, and we never beat these guys, and we never beat them here, especially not. So this was a big win for us. ”

Duxbury (9-4-3) had had a tear lately, the only loss since January 18 against fellow South Shore juggernaut, Hingham, on January 27. Regardless of who entered the Dragon Cave to start the week, it would be a tough job to beat them off.

For the first period, Duxbury played exactly like a recent Div. Usually 1 champion does that, dominates the pace and takes an early 1-0 advantage from a power play goal by senior Nick Demio, only 4:08 in the match.

But punishments would damn the Dragons on Monday, because they were summoned for a cross-checking offense with 20.1 seconds left in the opening seal. 18 seconds in the ensuing period, the puck hit the fold of Duxbury, and before star goaltender Steve Pisani could take possession, junior Sean Feeney ran one, as North Quincy (6-7-3) brought the score to 1 -equal .

With 11:58 left in regulation, Duxbury was whistled for elbows, setting up Kelly’s heroism.

Shortly thereafter, senior Cormac Flaherty pushed a pass to Kelly, who was stationed to the left of the Duxbury cage. Kelly wasted no time searching for his shot while firing a quick shot at the traffic. The puck slid under the legs of Pisani and in a shocking way the Red Raiders jumped in front, 2-1, with 11:13 left.

While Duxbury was desperately looking for an equalizer after a late time out, Hooley got hold of it and hit the puck toward the empty net of the Dragons. His shot sounded true and sealed the disrupted victory for North Quincy.

“It feels great,” said Hooley. “We have done our utmost to reach this stage. We just have to keep working to reach (the tournament). We want to make a tournament, so that is our goal. ”

It was almost a month since Connor Kulig sustained a catastrophic injury on January 8 when the senior broke his cervical vertebra and cut his vertebral artery in a game against Scituate. After an operation that night at Boston Children’s Hospital, the van Kulig family and his doctors wondered if he would ever walk again.

But in what is called a miracle, Kulig has not only progressed to the point where he is running again, he is going to competitions, including the recent tilt of North Quincy with Whitman-Hanson.

Since that night, the entire hockey community has gathered around Kulig on his journey, ranging from NHL stars such as Boston Bruins ahead, Charlie Coyle, to North Quincy’s Patriot League rivals in particular.

When the fans left, Duxbury coach John Blake signed for Gibbons and some of his players to meet him in the stands. At that time, three Duxbury players handed him and his group a check for $ 1,320 for the North Quincy Hockey Boosters and for Kulig. The money was collected through a sticker campaign organized by Blake, and fellow programs were more than willing to participate to help the cause.

“Honestly, I’ll probably start tearing at this,” Gibbons said. “First, what Blake did … he was one of the first guys who contacted, this whole sticker campaign they did began. And every team in the competition carries a sticker. He collects all the money and takes care of it. Just a stylish, stylish thing. And for everyone else in this competition … to be honest I am speechless. It is humiliating in the most positive, positive way. ”

In a sense, Kulig’s fight has led the Red Raiders to perform at levels that were once considered unattainable, and that was clearly Monday during their historic victory, their first over Duxbury since 2009.

“It was (incredible) to see Kulig go through this, and how positively he experienced the whole thing,” Gibbons said. “And he said it. He said,” You know, I thought maybe I would get some cards from school, or something. “Before you know it, we have the Patriot League doing what they do. Everything is just has been great for him and I think it certainly helped, with how well he is progressing. ”